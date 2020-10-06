Home Tv & Radio Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the...
Tv & Radio

Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

0

Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases that were “lost”, whether the politician could be taking over in Number 10 one day, as well the burning question on everyone’s lips; how is the country going to pay for all these bailout schemes? When the presenter suggested the MP was referring to a national tax hike without directly saying it, Sunak shut down Walker, and revealed his hands were tied. 

Walker began: “I’d like to talk to you about paying for the pandemic; you’re the man with the hands on the purse strings. 

“You pledged yesterday, balancing the books, in the medium terms. 

“Can you explain what that means? Does that mean measures not in this term of parliament – what are we look at?” 

Sunak replied: “This year we’re obviously having to borrow an enormous amount of money to provide support to the economy at a time of crisis. 

READ MORE: Dan Walker opens up on BBC Breakfast presenting secret

“This amount of borrowing – which will be record level this year – is not sustainable in the long run, we need to get through this and have our economy start to recover. 

“And start to take stock of our situation, we want to restore public finances to a position of sustainability, where we’re not borrowing large sums and our debt is going up and up. 

“We’ll have to look at that when we get through,” the MP added. 

- Advertisement -

Walker continued: “We’ve had a lot of viewers say they feel excluded from the measures; self-employed, small businesses, those in the travel industry. 

“They’re probably not paying business rates and indeed they have probably received £10,000-£20,000 in cash grants!” 

Walker interrupted: “Chancellor, you mention all that money – it’s an awful lot of money – and the question I wanted to ask you was how do we pay for that? 

“You said you would look at it and jobs are your priority, but sometime, that will have to fall and it will surely have to come down to tax rises won’t it?”

“I can’t comment on future tax policy Dan, so forgive me for that,” Sunak said. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Chris Hughes praised for 'brave and eye opening' BBC testicular health doc

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick) Love Island star Chris Hughes has been heaped with mass praise and acclaim for his new BBC documentary Me My Brother and...
Read more
Tv & Radio

American Murder: The Family Next Door viewers 'sickened' at true crime story

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Netflix's latest bombshell documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door shocked viewers across the world with its real-life footage after dropping last...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Big Brother Spoilers: Why Cody's Current Plan Could Lead To His Eviction

0
There's also a chance that Cody will be saved, with Nicole Franzel winning the Head of Household. As I stated earlier, the odds of...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield booed on This Morning as caller says he refused them autograph

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Phillip Schofield was left blushing on today's This Morning, when one caller revealed the ITV star had refused to give his daughter...
Read more
Tv & Radio

This Morning fans distracted by 'gorgeous' new chef on show during cooking demo

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) This Morning fans found themselves feeling a little flustered during Monday's episode, as a hunky chef turned up the heat in the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Holly and Phil speechless as sperm donor brags about having 'Covid-friendly sex'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield admitted they "didn't know what to say" when a sperm donor described his bedroom...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

Tv & Radio 0
Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases...
Read more

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

Celebrity 0
Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that...
Read more

Clark Middleton, Actor in ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

Celebrity 0
Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday as a result of West...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: