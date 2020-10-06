Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases that were “lost”, whether the politician could be taking over in Number 10 one day, as well the burning question on everyone’s lips; how is the country going to pay for all these bailout schemes? When the presenter suggested the MP was referring to a national tax hike without directly saying it, Sunak shut down Walker, and revealed his hands were tied.

Walker began: “I’d like to talk to you about paying for the pandemic; you’re the man with the hands on the purse strings.

“You pledged yesterday, balancing the books, in the medium terms.

“Can you explain what that means? Does that mean measures not in this term of parliament – what are we look at?”

Sunak replied: “This year we’re obviously having to borrow an enormous amount of money to provide support to the economy at a time of crisis.

READ MORE: Dan Walker opens up on BBC Breakfast presenting secret