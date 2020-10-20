Robert Redford mourns son James after he dies of cancer at 58 ‘The grief is immeasurable'

By

James died on Friday after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Cindi Berger, who is James’ publicist, said: “The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father.

“His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”

The statement added: “Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.”

