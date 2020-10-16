Home Science Robo-dolphin: $5 MILLION animatronic mammal unveiled in US – ‘Thought it could...
Science

Robo-dolphin: $5 MILLION animatronic mammal unveiled in US – ‘Thought it could be real'

0

Its skin is made from medical-grade silicone associated with TeachKind, part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

And this apparently means anyone touching the robot should not notice the difference with the real thing.

Edge Innovations is the company responsible for designing the aquatic creatures used in Hollywood films Free Willy, Deep Blue Sea and Anaconda.

They intend the life-like animatronics currently used in Hollywood films will eventually entertain crowds at theme parks, instead of captive wild animals held in.

READ: Human evolution has NOT stopped as extra arteries are being found in the forearm – study

This could see swimmers could dive with robotic great white sharks or even ancient reptiles.

The public have already treated to a preview, which reportedly sees the intelligent animals darting around the pool.

And the consensus is the dolphin unerringly resembles those trained to jump through hoops and perform acrobatics at theme parks around the world.

Reuters reports one woman as saying: “When I first saw the dolphin, I thought it could be real,” said a woman who swam with the animatronic creature.

- Advertisement -

Edge Innovation’s Li Wang said: “In terms of a 10-year business operating period and a two million annual visitor capacity, the overall investment and maintenance costs for a decent animatronics entertainment portfolio only accounts for about one quarter or no more than one-third of what a traditional aquarium spends.”

Roger Holzberg, creative director for Edge’s animatronic program, said in a statement: “The idea of this pilot is really to create a kind of “Sesame Street” under water.

“Those characters taught a generation how to feel about different kinds of aspects of humankind in ways that had never been imagined before.

“And that’s what we dream of with this project.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEye on China
Next articleEC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Space CATASTROPHE: Russian and Chinese space junk at ‘very high risk’ of high speed crash

0
Satellite-tracking company LeoLabs sounded alarms after they found a dead Russian satellite and a discarded Chinese rocket have a 10 percent chance of colliding...
Read more
Science

This Startup Is Making Fully Edible 'Plastic' Sauce Packets Out of Seaweed

0
Claire Price, Business Insider From a pile of seaweed to a packet of soy sauce. The London startup Notpla has created a plastic alternative from seaweed that's biodegradable...
Read more
Science

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

0
Daniel Oberhaus The little we already know about Didymos and Dimorphos is thanks to observations done by ground-based optical and radio telescopes. In fact, the...
Read more
Science

Experts Watch in Horror as 2 Dead Satellites Are on Track For a Potential Collision

0
Michelle Starr For the second time this year, experts can only watch and wait as two large objects close in on a potential collision course...
Read more
Science

Chilling Report Suggests 1 Out of 5 Countries Could Be Headed For Ecosystem Collapse

0
Carly Cassella The world's wealth is built on our planet's natural ecosystems, and if those collapse, so too might our global economy, experts warn. A new...
Read more
Science

What happens when you die: The process your brain goes through after death

0
Near death experiences (NDEs) are a common phenomenon with survivors often saying they have seen a bright light at the end of a tunnel,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How a Top Paris Chef Cooks at Home

Lifestyle 0
By Alexander Lobrano Oct. 15, 2020 2:13 pm ETHAIL TO THE CHEF The chef in the window of his apartment, above the restaurant. Photo: Alfredo Piola...
Read more

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Celebrity 0
Ryan Shea Amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez — who’s now living her best single life — joked that ‘every one’ of her exes think she’s...
Read more

EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

Tech 0
EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: