Home Entertainment Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event
Entertainment

Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

0

By

Patch notes have been released today confirming all the big Rocket League update news for October 2020.

The new release can be downloaded today and will be followed by the launch of the game’s next big event.

This year’s event is a little different as it will feature the Ghostbusters and all the cosmetics you’d expect across PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Just like the previous Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item.

This will include things like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, as well as the entire Ghostbusters set.

This year’s Rocket League Haunted Hallows also includes two Limited Time Modes: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush.

As confirmed by developers Psyonix, Haunted Heatseeker is Heatseeker but in the spooky new Haunted Urban Arena, while Spike Rush will take place on night map variants.

A message from Psyonix adds: “If you’re looking for even more frightening items for your car, be sure to check out the Item Shop all month long.

- Advertisement -

“You’ll find items from Ghostbusters and previous Haunted Hallows events like Stay Puft and Reaper Goal Explosions, and even the iconic Ecto-1!

“This is the first licensed car making its way back to the Item Shop, and we’re looking into bringing previous licensed cars back too.”

Psyonix has confirmed that Rocket League Haunted Hallows will kick off on Tuesday, October 20, at 9 a.m. PDT (4 p.m. UTC).

For gamers in the UK, this will mean things kicking off at around 5pm BST, and running until November 3.

Haunted Heatseeker goes live at the same time as the event, while Spike Rush begins October 26 and lasts until the end of the event.

For more news on what has changed tonight with this week’s Rocket League update, you can find the full list below:

ROCKET LEAGUE PATCH NOTES

Blueprints

  • Season 1 Series Blueprints are now available as drops after online matches

CHANGES AND UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Tournaments

  • Changed behaviour of the Leave Tournament button
  • Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will turn red
  • At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button will not be usable until you reach the post-match screen. Disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure you do not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban
  • Removed time limit on Tournament Finals Series.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleCompanies Are Rushing to Use AI—but Few See a Payoff
Next articleA NASA Spacecraft Is About to Land on an Asteroid And Grab a Sample. Watch It Live

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more
Entertainment

Balinese sisters taking on plastic

0
ByDISMAYED by the plastic waste strewn over their home island of Bali, sisters Melati and Isabel Wijsen have channelled Ted Talks and international conferences...
Read more
Entertainment

Facebook unveils translator for 100 languages

0
ByFACEBOOK on Oct 19 unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more
Entertainment

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

0
ByACADEMY-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on...
Read more
Entertainment

Little Miss Sunshine

0
ByFROM the moment we saw Mia Sara Nasuha Muhammad Ridhuan in Nur Kasih The Movie (2011), she won over our hearts.Now aged 14, she...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley: Guess which of King’s movies is the ONLY one he doesn’t sing on-screen in?

0
ByAside from being the most successful solo music artist of all time, Elvis Presley was a Hollywood movie star. Most of his films featured...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down Dedicating ‘DWTS’ Performance to Late Parents

Celebrity 0
ByDory Jackson An unforgettable dance. Chrishell Stause gave her all in her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 19, when she paid tribute...
Read more

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

Sports 0
ByTAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to...
Read more

Will Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

Sports 0
ByLiverpool will be without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for a prolonged period of time as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Express...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: