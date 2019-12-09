Rod Stewart, 74, speaks out on his family’s 'suspicions' of third wife Penny Lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart, 74, tied the knot with British model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, 48, in 2007. The Forever Young hitmaker has now spoken candidly about his children’s worries about marrying his third wife, with whom he shares two sons.

The British rockstar was previously married to his ex-wife Rachel Hunter after they wed in 1990 but separated after 16 years together.

The former coupe share two children together – Renee Stewart, 27, and Liam Stewart, 25.

Rod was also married to his first wife Alana Stewart in 1979 but the couple called it quits after six years and they also share two children together – Kimberley Stewart, 40, and Sean Stewart, 39.

The British singer also has two children from previous relationships, including Sarah Streeter, 56, and Ruby Stewart, 32.

