Rod Stewart: ‘That’s all I could afford’ Singer, 74, reacts to ‘granny’ comment

Elsewhere, the crooner opened up about his friendship with Sir Elton John to Dermot O’Leary in BBC Two show Reel Stories, which looked back at his life and career over the years.

After a video from an old interview of Sir Elton and Sir Rod was shown on screen, the latter said about the singer: “He was a wonderful ally, he really was.

“He’s one of the most generous persons I’ve ever met.”

Sir Rod told Dermot: “We really were mates in those days. Really close friends.”

However, things have recently turned sour with Sir Rod revealing: “We’re not talking nowadays. He has got the hump with me now.”

