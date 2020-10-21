Home Sports Roger Federer reveals which tournament he will play next on injury return
Roger Federer reveals which tournament he will play next on injury return

Roger Federer has revealed he is on course to return to action at the Australian Open in January as he continues to recover from knee surgery. The Swiss star has been ruled out since March but he is fighting to get back on the court.

During Federer’s absence from the tour, Rafael Nadal has tied level with the 39-year-old’s 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer is desperate to return to action and is hopeful it will happen in the new year.

“I’m on the right track,” he told Schweizer Illustriete.

“I’m gradually coming back, but don’t put any pressure on myself and take my time.

“I will only intervene in the tournament when I am one hundred percent fit.

Next season could well be Federer’s final one on the ATP tour and he is already considering his retirement options.

“I have been thinking about these ideas for about five years,” he said.

“But as long as I have fun and it’s right for all of us, I’ll keep going. After that, I will focus on my family, my foundation and my sponsors.

“I am very interested in business ideas and entrepreneurship. But I definitely don’t want to plan everything now.”

