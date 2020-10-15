Rose McGowan calls 'Charmed' reboot 'a money grab' after star Sarah Jeffery calls her criticism 'pathetic'

Original Charmed actress Rose McGowan has clarified her stance on the reboot, after Sarah Jeffery, who plays one of three sister witches on the show, commented on McGowan’s criticism.

Both McGowan and her co-star, Holly Marie Combs, who starred alongside Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty on the earlier version of the show, from 1998 to 2006, have openly opposed the new Charmed for years.

Jeffery responded Monday to a TikTok video that showed McGowan sitting with Combs, who laughed when McGowan said the reboot “sucks.”

“You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss,” Jeffery wrote. “But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

In response, McGowan, in a note on Instagram Stories, explained that her problem is with the creators of the show, not the cast. It’s about “execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way — a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name.”

She added later, “This is not my ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of creators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our ass to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well.”

McGowan said that she hadn’t known who Jeffery was until she tweeted and that her feelings had “absolutely nothing to do with race.”

Combs reacted to Jeffery’s words Tuesday in a tweet, calling them “some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly.”

That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

The third season of the reboot is expected to air in January on the CW.

