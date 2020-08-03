Royal Mint to produce a new coin with the first BAME person to feature in UK history

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee is working on a new coin that will include the first-ever BAME person on UK currency. The news comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote to the Royal Mint to encourage them to place more BAME people on to the UK’s currency. M Sunak has taken on the role of Master of the Mint, a duty linked to his position as Chancellor.

Related articles

In a letter to the Royal Mint Mr Sunak said: “I am writing today to the chair of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee, Lord Waldegrave…asking the RMAC sub-committee on themes to consider recognising the contributions of Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority individuals not just to our history, but to our present and future as well”.

The Chancellor was enthusiastic to have more BAME people featured on UK currency and has been a supporter of the We Too Built Britain campaign.

Writing to the campaign to show his support Mr Sunak said: “Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority communities have made a profound contribution to the shared history of the United Kingdom.

“For generations, ethnic minority groups have fought and died for this country we have built together; taught our children, nursed the sick, cared for the elderly; and through their enterprising spirit have started some of our most exciting and dynamic businesses, creating jobs and driving growth.”

READ MORE: Sunak may ‘come to regret’ new plans as Chancellor issued warnings