Rudy Giuliani Caught With Hands Down Pants In Hotel Room With ‘Borat’s Daughter’ In Sacha Baron Cohen’s Film

By

Samantha Wilson

Rudy Giuliani was caught in a compromising position during a wild prank played by Sacha Baron Cohen during the upcoming ‘Borat’ sequel.

UPDATE, 10/21/20, 5:38pm ET: Rudy Giuliani claimed in an October 21 interview that he was tucking his shirt in during his brief Borat Subsequent Moviefilm cameo. “I had to take off the electronic equipment,” Giuliani said. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

Giuliani claimed that the “hit job” by Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat sequel was retaliation for attacking Hunter Biden last week. The scene was filmed in July. “They’ll do anything. They’ve attacked me over everything possible, investigated every business dealing I’ve ever had,” he said. “And now the idiot Borat is going after me with a totally sensationalized false account of a ridiculous movie I guess that he’s done.”

ORIGINAL: Nestled within Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a moment in which Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, manages to embarrass himself to excruciating levels. Giuliani falls for a ludicrous (and downright lewd) prank by filmmaker and star Sacha Baron Cohen, in which the former NYC mayor is taken to a hotel room by a female “reporter.” (Hint: she’s really an actress). Giuliani, 76, believes the young woman has just interviewed him for a conservative news program… which doesn’t exist, he later discovers.

In the sequel to 2006’s Borat, which premieres October 22 on Amazon Prime, the woman invites Giuliani for drinks after completing the “interview.” In the hotel room, Giuliani is shown reclining on a bed and untucking his shirt, then sticking his hand down his pants and moving it around for several seconds. It gets worse. Much worse. The 24-year-old actress, Maria Bakalova, isn’t just disguised as a journalist. She’s playing Borat’s teenage daughter, Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, who is pretending to be one.

Giuliani and the woman are interrupted by Borat, who bursts into the room while wearing pink lingerie, shouting, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you!” All Giuliani says in response is: “Why are you dressed like this?” After Borat pleads with the former mayor to “take me instead,” Giuliani gets up and leaves hotel suite. “I don’t want you,” he says on his way out the door. It should be noted that Giuliani had no reason to believe that the character was underage.

Giuliani admitted in July that he didn’t know he was being set up by Sacha Baron Cohen. In fact, he filed a report with the NYPD about the incident. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told The New York Post that same month. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” Except… he definitely did.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan hits Amazon Prime on October 22.