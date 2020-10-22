Home Celebrity Rudy Giuliani Caught With Hands Down Pants In Hotel Room With ‘Borat’s...
Celebrity

Rudy Giuliani Caught With Hands Down Pants In Hotel Room With ‘Borat’s Daughter’ In Sacha Baron Cohen’s Film

0

By

Samantha Wilson

Rudy Giuliani was caught in a compromising position during a wild prank played by Sacha Baron Cohen during the upcoming ‘Borat’ sequel.

UPDATE, 10/21/20, 5:38pm ET: Rudy Giuliani claimed in an October 21 interview that he was tucking his shirt in during his brief Borat Subsequent Moviefilm cameo. “I had to take off the electronic equipment,” Giuliani said. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

Giuliani claimed that the “hit job” by Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat sequel was retaliation for attacking Hunter Biden last week. The scene was filmed in July. “They’ll do anything. They’ve attacked me over everything possible, investigated every business dealing I’ve ever had,” he said. “And now the idiot Borat is going after me with a totally sensationalized false account of a ridiculous movie I guess that he’s done.”

ORIGINAL: Nestled within Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a moment in which Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, manages to embarrass himself to excruciating levels. Giuliani falls for a ludicrous (and downright lewd) prank by filmmaker and star Sacha Baron Cohen, in which the former NYC mayor is taken to a hotel room by a female “reporter.” (Hint: she’s really an actress). Giuliani, 76, believes the young woman has just interviewed him for a conservative news program… which doesn’t exist, he later discovers.

In the sequel to 2006’s Borat, which premieres October 22 on Amazon Prime, the woman invites Giuliani for drinks after completing the “interview.” In the hotel room, Giuliani is shown reclining on a bed and untucking his shirt, then sticking his hand down his pants and moving it around for several seconds. It gets worse. Much worse. The 24-year-old actress, Maria Bakalova, isn’t just disguised as a journalist. She’s playing Borat’s teenage daughter, Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, who is pretending to be one.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Giuliani and the woman are interrupted by Borat, who bursts into the room while wearing pink lingerie, shouting, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you!” All Giuliani says in response is: “Why are you dressed like this?” After Borat pleads with the former mayor to “take me instead,” Giuliani gets up and leaves hotel suite. “I don’t want you,” he says on his way out the door. It should be noted that Giuliani had no reason to believe that the character was underage.

Giuliani admitted in July that he didn’t know he was being set up by Sacha Baron Cohen. In fact, he filed a report with the NYPD about the incident. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told The New York Post that same month. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” Except… he definitely did.

Sasha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat (Amazon/Everett Collection)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan hits Amazon Prime on October 22.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSome COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates May Make People More Vulnerable to HIV, Scientists Warn
Next articleChoosing Upholstery Fabric Can Be Paralyzing. Here's How to Break Through

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Marge Champion dead: Real-life model for Disney’s Snow White dies aged 101

0
ByMarge followed in the footsteps of her dad, Hollywood ballet teacher, Ernest Belcher, by embarking on a career in Tinseltown. Her family were friends with...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's Family Shocks Her With Surprise 40th Birthday Party

0
ByEmily Longeretta A memorable birthday. Kim Kardashian turned 40 on Wednesday, October 21, and assumed her friends and family wouldn’t be able to celebrate with...
Read more
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley honors late son Benjamin in heartbreaking post on his 28th birthday

0
ByThe Wrap James Randi, Magician and Paranormal Debunker, Dies at 92James Randi, a famed magician known as “The Amazing Randi” and a scientific investigator who...
Read more
Celebrity

Riley Keough Mourns Her Brother Benjamin On What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday: My ‘Beautiful Angel’

0
ByJulia Teti Riley Keough took to Instagram on what would have been her late brother, Benjamin’s, 28th birthday, over three months after his tragic death....
Read more
Celebrity

Lena Dunham, More Celebs Set to Participate in Friendly House’s Virtual Gala

0
ByCarly Sloane Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Lena Dunham and Russell Brand being set to participate in Friendly House’s Virtual Gala, to Kate...
Read more
Celebrity

Rose Leslie Gushes Over How ‘Thrilled’ She Is To Be Expecting Baby With Kit Harington In Rare Interview

0
Bybshilliday Rose Leslie is finally talking about her first pregnancy, and how she and husband Kit Harington ‘can’t wait’ to meet the new member of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Marge Champion dead: Real-life model for Disney’s Snow White dies aged 101

Celebrity 0
ByMarge followed in the footsteps of her dad, Hollywood ballet teacher, Ernest Belcher, by embarking on a career in Tinseltown. Her family were friends with...
Read more

Dementia warning – does this describe where you live? You may be at an increased risk

Health 0
By"This new US-based research suggests a link between noisier areas to live and early-stage thinking problems, but if any causal link exists between these...
Read more

Ubisoft games getting cross-play and cross-progression via new Ubisoft Connect service

Gaming 0
ByUbisoft has announced it's combining its long-running Uplay and the Ubisoft Club services into one free uber-service, called Ubisoft Connect, which will support cross-play...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress