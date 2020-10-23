Home Sports Russell Wilson approves of Seahawks' interest in Antonio Brown
Sports

Russell Wilson approves of Seahawks' interest in Antonio Brown

0

By

Sporting News

Russell Wilson approves of Seahawks' interest in Antonio Brown 1

Russell Wilson believes the Seahawks are a “great place” for Antonio Brown to grow as the star quarterback approved the team’s interest in the free agent.

The Seahawks have been linked with All-Pro wide receiver Brown, who was released by the Patriots in September last year amid sexual assault allegations he has denied.

Brown — a seven-time Pro Bowler — has been banned for eight games due to “multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

Wilson was asked about Brown and he told reporters on Thursday: “Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day.

“He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to.

“I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with coach [Pete] Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

“I think Antonio definitely has taken those steps [in the right direction] and like I said, nobody’s perfect,” Wilson said. “From the conversations I’ve had with him, he’s really been remorseful and just he’s been humbled along the way. Like I said, I pray that he can continue to grow, just like anybody.”

- Advertisement -

Since entering the league with the Steelers in 2010, Brown has amassed 11,263 receiving yards and caught 75 touchdowns in his career.

Brown only made one appearance for the Patriots after being released by the Raiders, recording 56 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson, whose Seahawks are first in the NFC West with a perfect 5-0 record, added: “I think the reality about Antonio is he is one of the best players to play this game obviously.

“I think that he has always been a special player in terms of [on] the field. The reality with Antonio is, he’s had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late. I think he’s gone through a lot of things he wishes he could take back and do, and just not say, whatever it might be.

“But I think he is a special player, for sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen with him or not. I don’t know how serious it is us getting him or not. But I do know that obviously he can play some football. I think that’s the thing.

“I’ve developed a personal relationship with him, and not everybody is perfect. And I think that’s the reality, none of us are. So hopefully he gets to play football again.”

“I think we’ve been great all year,” Wilson continued. “I think you’re always trying to look to see how can we get better, how can we get better in every way.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article7 Months Into the Pandemic and I’m Losing Motivation. Help?!
Next articleThe Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products to Launch This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Blake Snell discusses his game plan after Rays’ 6-4 Game 2 World Series win over Los Angeles

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey promise after star shines in Europa League

0
ByDavid Luiz got the Gunners back on level terms with a nice glancing header from a Nicolas Pepe free-kick just inside the Vienna half. Then,...
Read more
Sports

When can Antonio Brown return from his suspension? Latest news, rumors & fits with NFL teams reportedly interested

0
BySporting News Antonio Brown's return to the NFL may be coming sooner rather than later.The wide receiver's suspension is eligible to end after Week 8,...
Read more
Sports

Brandon Lowe recaps his 2-home run night in Rays’ World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham win over LASK shows Jose Mourinho has something Liverpool do not in title race

0
ByWhen that situation occurred, Mourinho had very few options at his disposal to replace his two main goalscorers, and at times played Dele Alli,...
Read more
Sports

Joey Wendle talks about his 3-RBI outing after Rays’ 6-4 win in Game 2 of World Series

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BBC QT: Boris Johnson’s ‘marvellous’ leadership defended by audience member in Labour snub

U.K. 0
ByPanellists included Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, and Nicky Morgan, Conservative peer and former education secretary. The Question Time audience...
Read more

Wales lockdown: 'Stay home' order as Covid 'firebreak' to start later

U.K. 0
ByRelated TopicsCoronavirus pandemicmedia captionMixed views on the firebreak in Wales' first local lockdown areaWales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start later as people are told...
Read more

There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes

Gaming 0
ByFit for a Viking.When I heard there was going to be official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes, I began thinking of thick snow boots, something sturdy...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress