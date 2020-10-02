Rx.Health Names Digital Health Pioneer Richard Strobridge as CEO

Rx.health focus on evidence-based, digital therapeutics (DTx) and partnerships with societies, health systems and pharma positions it well to create centers for excellence in DTx and Digital trials

NEW YORK, NY, September 29, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rx.Health, a company formed to commercialize technology from the Mount Sinai Health System and the first to bring an enterprise-wide platform to prescribe Digital Medicine and Digital Therapeutics (DTx), announced today the appointment of Richard Strobridge as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Rx.Health platform unifies the fragmented digital health ecosystem to enable organizations to deliver anytime-anywhere healthcare, without changing the workflow. The platform includes a formulary of more than 250 automated care pathways built by clinicians and include assets like DTx, curated health and wellness apps, AI chatbots, remote monitoring, and a comprehensive knowledge hub that can be “prescribed” to one patient or thousands directly from the electronic health record.

Strobridge is an award-winning digital health CEO with proven expertise in tech start-up development and growth in the healthcare and clinical research sectors. He has served as the founder or co-founder of seven companies and has had three successful digital health exits. Richard invented the first CE and FDA-approved wireless blood glucose meter and remote monitoring platform. He also co-founded a tele-surgery company that was acquired by Stryker and is now a $ 400 million division.

“Rx.Health’s offerings have rapidly expanded during COVID to engage more than a million patients in digital monitoring as well as enrollment in real-world registries. Rick is a leader in digital monitoring and is well-positioned to build on Rx.Health digital health formulary and EHR integration to create DTx Centers of Excellence through co-innovation with partnering health systems, health plans and biopharma,” said Ashish Atreja, MD, Scientific Founder at Rx.Health and Chief Innovation Officer, Department of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Rx.Health offers healthcare systems the ability to extend patient care outside of the clinical setting through the power of digital health,” said Erik Lium, PhD, President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at the Mount Sinai Health System. “I look forward to working with Richard Strobridge as Rx.Health continues to expand as a leader in digital medicine.”

“The four pillars of the Rx.Health platform, namely curation, activation, engagement and monitoring along with the focus on evidence positions the company to play a key role in the shift from sick care to anywhere anytime care and research. I am honored and proud to lead such a unique organization,” said Strobridge.

About Rx.Health

A spin-out from the Mount Sinai Health System, Rx.Health provides the first EHR-connected digital health prescription platform that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications and DTx. Health systems, health plans, life science or DTx companies interested in learning more can visit https://Rx.Health

- Advertisement -

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or www.ip.mountsinai.org.

# # #

Source:RSSUnify feed

Like this: Like Loading...