Home Tech Rx.Health Names Digital Health Pioneer Richard Strobridge as CEO
Tech

Rx.Health Names Digital Health Pioneer Richard Strobridge as CEO

0

Rx.health focus on evidence-based, digital therapeutics (DTx) and partnerships with societies, health systems and pharma positions it well to create centers for excellence in DTx and Digital trials

    NEW YORK, NY, September 29, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rx.Health, a company formed to commercialize technology from the Mount Sinai Health System and the first to bring an enterprise-wide platform to prescribe Digital Medicine and Digital Therapeutics (DTx), announced today the appointment of Richard Strobridge as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Rx.Health platform unifies the fragmented digital health ecosystem to enable organizations to deliver anytime-anywhere healthcare, without changing the workflow. The platform includes a formulary of more than 250 automated care pathways built by clinicians and include assets like DTx, curated health and wellness apps, AI chatbots, remote monitoring, and a comprehensive knowledge hub that can be “prescribed” to one patient or thousands directly from the electronic health record.

Strobridge is an award-winning digital health CEO with proven expertise in tech start-up development and growth in the healthcare and clinical research sectors. He has served as the founder or co-founder of seven companies and has had three successful digital health exits. Richard invented the first CE and FDA-approved wireless blood glucose meter and remote monitoring platform. He also co-founded a tele-surgery company that was acquired by Stryker and is now a $ 400 million division.

“Rx.Health’s offerings have rapidly expanded during COVID to engage more than a million patients in digital monitoring as well as enrollment in real-world registries. Rick is a leader in digital monitoring and is well-positioned to build on Rx.Health digital health formulary and EHR integration to create DTx Centers of Excellence through co-innovation with partnering health systems, health plans and biopharma,” said Ashish Atreja, MD, Scientific Founder at Rx.Health and Chief Innovation Officer, Department of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Rx.Health offers healthcare systems the ability to extend patient care outside of the clinical setting through the power of digital health,” said Erik Lium, PhD, President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at the Mount Sinai Health System. “I look forward to working with Richard Strobridge as Rx.Health continues to expand as a leader in digital medicine.”

“The four pillars of the Rx.Health platform, namely curation, activation, engagement and monitoring along with the focus on evidence positions the company to play a key role in the shift from sick care to anywhere anytime care and research. I am honored and proud to lead such a unique organization,” said Strobridge.

About Rx.Health

A spin-out from the Mount Sinai Health System, Rx.Health provides the first EHR-connected digital health prescription platform that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications and DTx. Health systems, health plans, life science or DTx companies interested in learning more can visit https://Rx.Health

- Advertisement -

About the Mount Sinai Health System
The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or www.ip.mountsinai.org.

# # #

Source:RSSUnify feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArchaeology breakthrough: Researchers discover treasure-trove of ancient Australian art
Next articleTim Allen Reunites With ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Richard Karn & Fans Go Nuts – See Pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Game Changing Identity and Access Management Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Newslanes - 0
    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 01, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- IAM Health Cloud, a premium premier cloud-based solution that securely queries and consolidates identity and access...
Read more
Tech

Farm-to-Consumer Platform “Sustainable” Crowdfunding Campaign Officially On at Indiegogo

Newslanes - 0
    TULSA, OK, October 01, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- COVID-19 is a global crisis that continues to challenge human inventiveness in the face of adversity. Sustainable,...
Read more
Tech

Fitbit Sense Review: It Can Measure Stress—Sort Of

Newslanes - 0
Adrienne So Fitbit has the worst luck. This spring it released an affordable, outdoorsy fitness tracker just as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced many people...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 could launch THIS MONTH – 5 things every Apple fans needs to know

Newslanes - 0
Apple's iPhone 12 remains a mystery with the US firm continuing to stay tight-lipped about an official release date. However, with many expecting a...
Read more
Tech

Some Virgin Media TV V6 customers can now watch a new streaming service for free

Newslanes - 0
Virgin Media has added award-winning app Hopster to its TV V6 set-top boxes nationwide. The new arrival, which comes at no extra cost for...
Read more
Tech

Oppo Reno4 Pro UK release could offer Huawei fans the perfect Android upgrade

Newslanes - 0
With Huawei still unable to offer phones with that all-important access to Google apps, some shoppers might be looking for a new alternative and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Is Jamison Crowder playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Jets

Sports Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Jamison Crowder has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice after his seven-catch, 115-yard opening-game performance, but...
Read more

Parscale steps away from Trump campaign as wife denies physical abuse

US Newslanes - 0
Alex Isenstadt and Gary Fineout Parscale, 44, was demoted as campaign manager in July as the president’s poll numbers cratered. Long one of Trump's closest...
Read more

How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Jason Miller for De La Espada Elliot Desk, from $ 5,395, thefutureperfect.comBy Courtney Lichterman Oct. 1, 2020 11:57 am ETWHEN THE pandemic struck and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: