Ryan Reynolds, Jana Kramer and More Stars Voting for the First Time

They’ll never forget their firsts! Ryan Reynolds, Jana Kramer and more stars are casting their votes for the first time in the November 2020 election — and encouraging their fans to do the same.

The Deadpool actor, 43, was born in Vancouver, Canada, and earned his dual American citizenship in 2018. On Thursday, October 22, he revealed via Instagram that he and wife Blake Lively had successfully voted by mail.

“This is my first time voting in America,” Reynolds wrote. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly.”

Lively, 33, joked in her own Instagram post the same day that her husband was “understandably scared” to take on the big responsibility for the first time. “It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. #voteearly,” she wrote.

Now more than ever, celebrities are using their platforms to show their followers that when it comes to presidential elections, every vote counts. On October 22, Kramer, 36, stated that she spent too much of her life believing the opposite after she and husband Mike Caussin both voted for the first time.

“I hate to admit this but I am anyways….This is the first time I’ve ever voted 🙈. The first time Mike has ever voted,” she captioned an Instagram selfie with the retired football player, 33, outside of their polling place. “I don’t know why but I always felt like my vote didn’t matter. But this year I just felt differently and I know more than ever it does matter. … Let’s be honest, voting is more important than the sticker 😂.”

As Election Day approaches, stars are making sure each and every person who is capable of casting a vote has a plan to do so. In September, Tyler, the Creator told his fans exactly what would be on his mind when he went to the polls.

“This is actually going to be my first time voting, but I see the light,” he said in a video shared to Twitter. “The s–t that I actually give a f–k about is more art in schools and more music classes in schools, and then changing the curriculum. … I have female friends who need certain things, and I like being able to f–k on and marry whoever the f–k I want at any given moment. And if we want to keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere.”

Scroll down to see more celebs share their first-time voting experiences!

