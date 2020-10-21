By

Following the news that both Crete and Santorini would be readied to the UK’s travel corridor list, Ryanair is offering Britons more chances to escape into the sun. The budget-carrier has added four new routes starting in a matter of days for holidaymakers eager to avoid the gloom of the Autumn months.

Routes include Birmingham to Crete, London Stansted to Santorini, London Stansted to Crete, and Manchester to Crete. The Birmingham route begins on October 24, with all other routes departing from October 25. What’s more, some routes start from as little as £40.99 one-way. The increased offering comes in tandem with Ryanair’s latest seat sale. READ MORE: TUI, Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair latest travel updates

Crete is now back on the travel corridor list

Ryanair's Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said: "We are pleased to announce these new flights from London Stansted, Birmingham and Manchester to Santorini and Crete commencing from October 24 as part of our mid-term break specials. "British customers can now book a well-deserved break to Greece without the worry of having to quarantine on return, flying on the lowest fares with Ryanair, Europe's favourite airline." He added: "Ryanair has launched a seat sale with flights from just £49.99 one way. "Holidaymakers hoping to bag a bargain should act fast, as tickets prices are based on demand.

The new routes follow Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the Greek islands would be the latest nations readied to the travel corridor list. Though concerns over outbreaks in both regions saw them removed from the list, officials later took a new approach. Santorini was removed from the quarantine list on October 10, followed by Crete on October 15. In his most recent travel corridor update, Mr Shapps announced via Twitter: “We are ADDING CRETE to the #TravelCorridor list this week.

“From 4am Sunday 18 Oct, if you arrive from Crete, you will NO LONGER need to self-isolate. “ALSO THIS WEEK, the whole of the UK is now aligned with our advice around all of the Greek islands. “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice currently states: “Mainland Greece and all other Greek islands are exempt from the FCDO’s advice against all non-essential international travel.” Ryanair is just the latest airline to jump on the boosted opportunity for quarantine-free Greek getaways.

easyJet holidays has also launched a selection of new deals.Holidays went on sale on October 20, and promise last-minute deals from around £372 to select destinations. Similarly, the newly relaunched online travel agent Thomas Cook has also added the Greek islands to its holiday offering.Prices start from just over £800 per person for seven days on trips departing as soon as next week. However, prices are substantially lower the further in advance holidays are booked. “Greece is another of our most popular destinations so this is a boost for anyone looking to book a last-minute break and soak up some well-deserved sunshine,” commented a Thomas Cook spokesperson.