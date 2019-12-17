Ryanair, easyJet and BA passengers missing out on compensation – are you owed money?

The research, carried out by passenger rights organisation AirHelp, suggests that travellers across the country could be owed money for their travel disruption – even if an airline has denied the claim.

Air Help collated its findings using hundreds of thousands of its own claims between 1 January and 31 October.

Air Help goes on point the finger at some of the UK’s most popular airlines, including Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

According to the research, 56 percent of all valid claims to airlines are rejected on wrongful grounds.

