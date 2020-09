Jet2 will see its first flights depart to Faro, in the Algarve, from August 24.

It will join the current Madeira flight offering already in place.

Passengers can jet off on weekly flights to the sun-soaked destination from all nine of Jet2’s UK bases.

Airports serving the holiday hotspot include Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

