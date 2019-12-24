Rylan Clark-Neal teeth: Before and after pictures of veneers that cost X Factor star £25k

Rylan Clark-Neal spent a huge amount of money on dental work back in 2013. The work saw the TV star spend £25,000 on veneers, a huge sum of money by any stretch.

He added on Loose Women: “They are white but you know what, I’ve had a lot of stick with my teeth. It’s something I wanted done.

“I was in a position now to get them done. I like them and at the end of the day, the people that have been piping up about my teeth, half of them haven’t even got a tooth in their heads!

“I know I’ve done well as my teeth have got their own Twitter page! Cheers for that guys! I appreciate it.”

Rylan rose to fame after appearing on the X Factor, coming fifth on the ninth series of the show.