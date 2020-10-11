Home Tv & Radio S.W.O.R.D.: Everything You Need To Know About The Marvel Comics Group And...
Tv & Radio

S.W.O.R.D.: Everything You Need To Know About The Marvel Comics Group And How It May Connect To The MCU

0

The questions that still remain are how exactly will it be involved, what would its newfound presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mean for the future of the franchise, and (for some, at least), just what the hell is S.W.O.R.D. anyway? Allow us to put your mind at ease with all the basics you will need to know in preparation for WandaVision (and beyond) with these five essential facts, complemented by a speculative analysis of its potential ties to Phase 4. Well, start off by getting to the right point.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJack White to honor Eddie Van Halen on 'SNL' with touching tribute
Next articleElvis told devastated girlfriend 'he was dying' – Did The King really have cancer?

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Britain's Got Talent fans fume as they 'work out' Damien and Amanda Holden phone trick

0
After a quick scroll, it was revealed a photo of the ripped piece of card had somehow been uploaded to his social media page. This...
Read more
Tv & Radio

BGT backlash: Comedian Nabil sparks furious Ofcom debate as viewers left divided by act

0
Nabil's jokes took aim at a number of different issues, including race, veganism and Islamaphobia. After five minutes of jokes, Nabil took a more serious...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Amanda Holden thrills BGT fans in show-stopping nude bedazzled dress

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Amanda Holden certainly dressed to impress for the Britain's Got Talent final on Saturday. The 49-year-old temporary head judge dazzled in a glittery...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Chris Rock: 10 '90s Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Fargo Star

0
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) A few years after Chris Rock and Chris Farley last appeared together as cast members on Saturday Night Live, the old...
Read more
Tv & Radio

James Martin scolds Saturday Morning guest as kitchen set on fire ‘Look what you’ve done!’

0
James Martin fans were impressed with the BBQ dish and took to Twitter to comment.  One quipped: “Delicious ..Crispy prawn and squid dish. What’s the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Big Brother Spoilers: Who Was Nominated, And Who Is The Target In Week 10

0
Christmas Abbott This house ain't big enough for two women, apparently. So, Nicole Franzel decided to nominate the only other woman in the house, making...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

Entertainment 0
Overwatch Halloween skins news for 2020 (Image: BLIZZARD)Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers Blizzard this week for the launch of Overwatch’s...
Read more

Stars Who’ve Had Mastectomies: Angelina Jolie, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, More

Celebrity 0
Us Weekly Staff New normal. Angelina Jolie, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more celebrities underwent mastectomy surgery amid concerns about breast cancer. The Maleficent star revealed that she had a...
Read more

Covid in Scotland: Seven deaths at West Lothian care home

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: