Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Christian Huff

Kathy Campbell

Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.

The former reality TV star, 23, announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, October 4, sharing a photo showing her holding four sonogram pictures as her husband wrapped his arms around her.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” she wrote. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world!” she continued. “Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Robertson’s celebrity pals including Nastia Liukin, Lindsay Arnold and Madison Prewett were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple, with Catherine Giudici writing, “Aaaaahhhh! This is amazing! So so excited for you.”

Huff shared a similar photo on his Instagram account, captioning it, “mom & dad.”

Robertson’s mom, Korie Robertson, also shared a pic of the couple from their pregnancy reveal photo shoot, writing, “Big, crazy, awesome news!! My baby is having a baby 🤗@legitsadierob and @christian_huff y’all are going to be the most amazing, fun, joyful parents. Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama 🥰”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband tied the knot in November 2019 on her family’s farm in West Monroe, Louisiana, at a celebration with more than 600 guests including the bride’s friends Candace Cameron Bure and Alfonso Ribeiro.

- Advertisement -

The couple began dating in September 2018 and announced their engagement in June 2019.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Source:Us Weekly

Like this: Like Loading...