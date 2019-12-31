Saffron Barker Instagram: Strictly star shows off bikini body during Barbados break

Social media Saffron Barker, 19, is currently enjoying a well-earned holiday in sunny Barbados following her successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing. Her luxury vacation follows three months of gruelling dance training and seemingly never-ending TV commitments for the BBC show as well as Christmas with her family. The YouTube star, who was partnered with professional dancer AJ Pritchard, 25, on this year’s competition, took to Instagram this week with a series of enviable holiday snaps.

Earlier today, she shared a picture with her 1.4 million Instagram followers from a pretty beach in Bridgetown. In the snap, which Saffron captioned with a string of emojis such as cherries, strawberries and sweets, the novice dancer put on a busty display while striking a pose by the sea. She flaunted her figure in a designer bikini top which she teamed with a pair of dark denim hot pants and a cool white shirt. Saffron enhanced her pretty features with make-up in peachy hues and wore her hair in beachy waves over her shoulders. She completed her look with a gold heart necklace and co-ordinating earrings.