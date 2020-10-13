Saints vs. Chargers live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Monday Night Football' game

Sporting News

Both teams in the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” matchup will be looking to turn things around.

The Saints (2-2) have looked sharp at times and flat in others. A lot of that is due to the play of veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who seems to be losing a step in the 15th season of his Hall-of-Fame career. Through four games, he has completed an impressive 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,006 yards (251.5 yards per game), eight touchdowns and two interceptions; that’s not a bad line at all, but it’s a noticeable dip from the numbers he has produced in past years.

The Chargers (1-3) have looked electric at times with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has thrown for 931 yards in his first three starts, good for second among rookies in NFL history (behind only Cam Newton’s 1,012 passing yards in 2011). The rookie quarterback has played a huge role in keeping games close, but the Chargers just haven’t been able to close out games. All three losses were one-score games, so don’t be surprised if this one winds up being another close affair.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Saints vs. Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 5 game.

Saints vs. Chargers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chargers 6 14 0 7 27 Saints 3 7 3 7 27

Saints vs. Chargers live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

11:08 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN SAINTS. Taysom Hill comes on and runs it in from 9 yards out. Saints tie it up, 27-27 with 52 seconds left in regulation.

11:06 p.m. — YOU NEED TO SEE THIS CATCH BY ALVIN KAMARA. 28-yard gain to the 15-yard line, still plenty of time for New Orleans.

11:05 p.m. — 2-MINUTE WARNING: Saints have it, first and 10 at the Chargers’ 43-yard line with 1:53 to play.

10:59 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert makes an easy deep pass to a butt-naked-open Williams for a 64-yard score. LA leads 27-20 with 3:40 to play in regulation.

10:55 p.m. — Nothing going for New Orleans thiis time. LA gets the ball back at its 23-yard line with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

10:52 p.m. — The Saints get a stop as Herbert can’t connect with Henry. New Orleans has the ball at its 23-yard line, 7:12 left in the fourth quarter.

10:42 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN SAINTS. Brees finds Jared Cook wide open for a 41-yard bomb. This one’s all tied up at 20-20 with 11:21 remaining in regulation.

10:32 p.m. — END OF 3Q: Chargers 20, Saints 13. New Orleans has it, first and 10 at its 37-yard line to start the fourth quarter.

10:29 p.m. — Herbert is unable to hit Williams for a wide open TD as the Saints get pressure on the throw. New Orleans has it at its 11-yard line, 1:23 left in the third quarter.

10:20 p.m. — Lutz hits a 53-yard field goal and the Saints now trail 20-13 with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.

10:10 p.m. — Slow start for both offenses in the second half as the Chargers punt. Saints have it at their 25-yard line, 8:17 left in the third quarter.

10:03 p.m. — New Orleans stalls out and punts; LA has the ball at its 11-yard line with 11:14 remaining in the third quarter.

9:58 p.m. — The Saints get it at their own 25-yard line to start the second half.

9:45 p.m. — HALFTIME: Chargers 20, Saints 10.

9:41 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN SAINTS. This one is good as Brees jumps over the pile on the QB sneak to break the plane. LA’s lead is cut to 20-10 with 14 seconds left in the first half.

9:38 p.m. — CALL IS OVERTURNED. Clock is reset to 19 seconds and New Orleans calls its final timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff, second and goal at the 1-yard line.

9:36 p.m. — Brees does a good job of leading a quick drive and hits Emmanuel Sanders for a 6-yard TD with 17 seconds left. Play is under review.

9:30 p.m. — Well, a quick three and out gives New Orleans chance to get points before the half. Saints have it at their 49-yard line with 1:59 remaining in the half.

9:27 p.m. — Another short drive for the Saints and the Chargers get the ball at their 18-yard line, 2:30 left in the half.

9:21 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert finds Hunter Henry in the back corner on third and goal and LA leads 20-3 with 4:25 left in the half.

9:18 p.m. — INTERCEPTION. Brees floats a throw and Nasir Adderley picks it off. Adderley nearly took it to the house, ball will be spotted inside the 1-yard line.

9:15 p.m. — A penalty sets back the Chargers’ offense and they’ll go three and out again. Callaway returns the ball to the 50-yard line but a holding call moves it back to the New Orleans 16-yard line, 6:47 left in the half.

9:08 p.m. — The Saints are stuffed on third and 1 in their own territory and are forced to punt. Chargers get it back at their 20-yard line, 9:21 to play in the half.

9:01 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Biiiiiig throw from Herbert to Jalen Guyton for a 49-yard gain sets up a 4-yard TD pass to Mike Williams. LA leads 13-3, 11:01 left in the opening half.

8:57 p.m. — Chargers would have went three and out, but a roughing the kicker call gives LA an automatic first down, ball at its own 36-yard line with 13:00 left in the first half.

8:52 p.m. — END OF 1Q: Chargers 6, Saints 3. Will Lutz hits a 48-yard field goal as time expires to put New Orleans on the board. LA will receive the kickoff to start the quarter.

8:46 p.m. — Saints are able to get a stop and Callaway returns it to the Chargers’ 48-yard line with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

8:40 p.m. — Another punt for the Saints. Chargers get the ball at their own 17-yard line.

8:33 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert roles out to his right and throws it on the run to Keenan Allen for a 17-yard score. Michael Badgely misses his first PAT of the season and the Chargers lead 6-0 with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

8:32 p.m. — Chargers use their first time out to avoid a delay of game call. It’s third and 7, ball at the New Orleans 17-yard line, 6:33 left in the first quarter.

8:24 p.m. — Disappointing drive for the Saints as they have to punt. A touchback gives the Chargers the ball at their 20-yard line, 11:05 left in the opening period.

8:18 p.m. — That’s a quick three and out for LA. Marquez Callaway returns the punt 17 yards to the Saints’ 47-yard line, 13:23 left in the first quarter.

8:15 p.m. — The Saints kick things off and Justin Herbet will lead the Chargers out for the first drive of the game.

Saints vs. Chargers start time

Date : Monday, Oct. 12

: Monday, Oct. 12 Kickoff time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: fuboTV

All “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:15 p.m. ET. There are Monday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “MNF” window.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.

Week 1 Sept. 14 New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Sept. 14 Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Week 2 Sept. 21 Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Week 3 Sept. 28 Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 Oct. 5 Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 5 Oct. 12 New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 Oct. 19 Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 7 Oct. 26 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 8 Nov. 2 New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 Nov. 9 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Week 10 Nov. 16 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Nov. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 12 Nov. 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Dec. 7 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 14 Dec. 14 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Dec. 28 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

