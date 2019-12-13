Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets a new Star Wars themed design and that's not all

The force is definitely strong with this Galaxy smartphone. Samsung has just announced the release of the striking new special edition Note10+ which gets a Star Wars makeover.

This update, to Samsung’s popular phablet, includes a Star Wars-inspired design which takes users to the dark side.

The Note 10 features a back case with a hint of red around the camera and even the famous S Pen stylus has been turned in to devilish a red colour.

The special edition device will be bundled with a uniquely designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item and special edition Galaxy Buds which get a new case design. The bundle also comes with a leather cover with Kylo Ren’s helmet design and that’s not all as there’s some exclusive content when you power things up.

On the giant AMOLED screen, you’ll find Star Wars-themed content including unique wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds for fans to enjoy.

The phone is, of course, launching to commemorate the launch of the new space epic Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which arrives in cinemas on December 19.

Samsung says the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be available at Samsung.com from December 10 and in selected Samsung Experience Stores from December 13.