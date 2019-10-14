Samsung Galaxy S10: Are you getting Android 10 download early? Check here

Samsung has announced a beta programme to test Android 10 on its S10 series before its final release. That means if you own a Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or even the monstrous S10 5G, this could be your lucky day. Anyone eager to try Android 10 on their bezel-exterminating handset should download the Samsung Members app where you’ll receive an alert if you’re able to test out the new software. According to SamMobile, Samsung’s new One UI beta is kickstarting in South Korea, Germany and the US for now. However, it’s expected more regions will be included down the line. Spots for the new beta are reportedly limited, so if you live in a region where the beta is kicking off, you should probably refresh the Samsung Members app regularly to see if you can take part.

As is the case with all beta software, it’s not advised fans download it onto a primary device. This is simply because it’s likely to feature more bugs than stable Samsung builds. In addition to announcing the beta, Samsung also detailed the new features that will debut in its next version of One UI, that is based on Android 10. Firstly, Samsung’s flashy new software will boast smaller notifications than before. The South Korean tech firm has said this should make alerts less distracting if one sounds off when a user is desperately diving for cover in Call of Duty: Mobile for instance. Notifications aren’t the only interface elements being downsized though. Samsung is also making other tools, such as the volume slider, smaller too.

Every user’s favourite feature – dark mode – is also upgraded in Android 10 for Samsung handsets. The Seoul-based company is claiming the theme is capable of “intelligently adjusting the brightness of images, texts and colours on the display while reducing battery consumption”. In a nutshell, this means dark mode will also adjust the tone of user wallpapers and other interface elements that were exempt before. Have a bright background and always struggle to see the time on your lock screen? Well, Samsung has heard you. The next version of One UI will intelligently change the colour of the lock screen clock depending on the wallpaper displayed. Digital wellbeing is also a key part of Android 10 on Samsung handsets. The firm is debuting a new Focus Mode designed to lock access to distracting applications for a set period of time.