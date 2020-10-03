Home Tech Samsung's new budget smartphone has something the Galaxy S20 and Note 20...
Tech

Samsung's new budget smartphone has something the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 can't match

0

The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 can’t match the latest Samsung phone in one key area (Image: GETTY)

Samsung has announced that they are bringing the Galaxy M11 smartphone to the UK this month, and the handset has a big selling point over the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. The Galaxy M11 is set to launch in the UK in early October and will be available exclusively from Samsung channels and Amazon. The M11 is the latest budget Samsung device to hit UK shores, but despite a low, low price of £149 it manages to best the flagship Galaxy S20 and Note 20 models in one key area.

Related articles

The Galaxy M11 is fitted with a humongous 5,000mAh battery that is larger than the power pack that comes installed on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 handsets.

The Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy Note 20 has a 4,300mAh battery,

The larger battery of Samsung’s new Galaxy M11 handset means it provides enough juice to last you the whole day, something that many higher-end handsets struggle with.

But the hefty battery isn’t the only big selling point of the M11. Despite its low price the Galaxy M11 features a triple-rear camera set-up, fast charging support and a large screen.

READ MORE: OnePlus plans new smartphone launch to tackle Pixel 5 and Sony Xperia

- Advertisement -

The budget Samsung phone boasts a 6.4inch HD+ Infinity-O display, giving you plenty of screen size for any mammoth Netflix binges. The 19.5:9 display ratio is also coupled with Dolby Atmos audio to help further immerse you in any boxsets you’ve got on the go or movie marathons.

And the handset can also be unlocked via the classic rear fingerprint scanner or with the more advanced facial recognition. Given its cheap price tag, there are a number of compromises – namely the RAM and storage size.

The Galaxy M11 only comes with 32GB of internal storage, but this can be expanded via a microSD slot which supports cards housing up to 512GB of space. Also, the Galaxy M11 only has 3GB of RAM on board. But, given its ridiculous price point, these are compromises you may be happy to make.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is launching in the UK in early October, and has an incredible price (Image: SAMSUNG)

Speaking about the Galaxy M11, James Kitto – the Vice President of Sales for Samsung UK and Ireland – said: “With a beautiful display, smart triple camera set up and long last battery life, the Galaxy M11 offers all the great features our customers expect from a Samsung device.

“We believe in democratising innovation and the M11 in the latest device in our M Series that offers brilliant specs at an accessible price”.

With global concerns surrounding how the economy will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a budget smartphone may feel the right choice for you at the moment. Google recently said their upcoming Pixel 5 flagship is made for “the economic downturn”, with a price tag of £599 – far cheaper than previous devices the Mountain View firm has released.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about this decision, Google’s Rick Osterloh said: “What the world doesn’t seem like it needs right now is another $ 1,000 phone. Obviously nobody anticipated the pandemic, but we actually did think that the world was possibly headed for an economic downturn… and it only further emphasised our point of view that this is the right thing.”

And if you’re inclined to think the same way, and you’d rather save up your money for something else rather than an expensive smartphone, then the Galaxy M11 could be the perfect choice for you.

Source:Daily Express :: Tech Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAstronomers Say They've Detected a Rogue Earth-Mass Planet Drifting in The Milky Way
Next articlePhillip Schofield’s ex says coming out could've jeopardised career as she talks romance

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

The Best Roller Skates (2020): Helmets, Protection, and More

Newslanes - 0
Louryn Strampe, Lydia HornePandemic-inspired hobbies have run the gamut from baking to electric biking. Fueled by cooped-up folks itching to get outside, roller skating...
Read more
Tech

iPad Air 2020 release news is what Apple tablet fans have been waiting for

Newslanes - 0
The new iPad Air is certainly one of the most exciting products Apple has announced this year. This totally refreshed tablet gets a striking...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 release could be ‘days away’ but iPhone 12 Pro fans might have longer to wait

Newslanes - 0
Apple Apple iPhone 12 release date could be 'days away' (Image: YOUTUBE EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO)The iPhone 12 is going to be one of the biggest smartphone...
Read more
Tech

Here’s the Tech Taking Over Your Home

Newslanes - 0
WIRED Staff This week on Gadget Lab, WIRED senior associate editor Julian Chokkattu comes on the show to talk about Google's latest product announcements, plus...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: what to expect from Apple's latest smartphones

Newslanes - 0
Last time around the main differences between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro was a bigger screen and bigger battery...
Read more
Tech

Lumen Metabolism Tracker Review

Newslanes - 0
Medea Giordano Once you succeed at breathing through the device two to three times this way, the app gives you a score of 1 to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ian Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Ian Ziering praised "resilient" Shannen Doherty during her stage 4 cancer journey. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)It’s been 30 years since the series premiere of...
Read more

Trump's Doctors Give Update On President's Health After Positive Coronavirus Test

World Newslanes - 0
Joe Palca White House physician Sean Conley says that President Trump was doing "very well" and that the symptoms he had are resolving and improving. Source:News...
Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: