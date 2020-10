“I am completely devastated, it’s been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact,” she expressed to the same publication.

“She knows we’re there for her every step of the way. She’s a strong girl and I love her so much.”

Sarah rose to fame in Girls Aloud with Cheryl, 37, Kimberley Walsh, 38, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle, both 35.

The group disbanded in 2013 following the conclusion of the Ten Hits Tour.

Like this: Like Loading...