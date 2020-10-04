Home Celebrity Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On...
Celebrity

Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On ‘Buffy’ In Quarantine — Watch

0

Emily Selleck

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!

Sarah Michelle Gellar has two newfound fans of her work: her kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 11, and Rocky James Prinze, 8. While we all turned to our favorite TV shows amid the coronavirus quarantine, the youngsters were allowed to watch their mom’s hit 1990s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the first time. “My kids had never seen it until quarantine and they kept asking and asking,” Sarah dished to Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. “And I said, ‘OK, they’re finally at the right age,’ and I thought they’ll watch one or two episodes, and they’ll be over it, but they are hooked.”

sarah
Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about letting her kids watch ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ for the first time. Image: MEGA

Her son Rocky, who recently celebrated his eighth birthday, has been especially consistent in asking his mom if he can watch her iconic TV show. “My little one, my son, who just turned 8 last week, is like, ‘Can we watch Buffy? Can we watch it tonight? Can we watch Buffy tonight?,” the mom-of-two laughed, adding that she had forgotten a lot of the details from the show, as it filmed more than two decades ago. “Then I ultimately feel like a huge disappointment because they’ll ask me questions about what’s coming up and I’ll barely remember so I have to call people,” she explained. “I feel like other people have a better recollection of it than I do.”

The actress made headlines earlier in the year when she opted for a major quarantine makeover that involved dying her hair pink! She also gave fans a glimpse into her life at home with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr., 44. Sarah shared a selfie with her followers on May 13, which showed her and Freddie pulling a face at the thought of having to continue home schooling their kids. “Yup, this sums it up #homeschooling #quarantine day 63000 I think (and don’t ask what day of the week),” she captioned the snap.

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe herbal supplement shown to boost sexual performance and encourage weight loss
Next articleLili Reinhart Is Just Being Honest

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

These Soft, Comfy Bras Are Perfect for Sleeping on Hot Nights

Newslanes - 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling a little too hot at night?...
Read more
Celebrity

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Michelle On 28th Wedding Anniversary

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Barack Obama shared a loving photo of himself sharing a tender and happy moment with his wife Michelle in honor of their 28th...
Read more
Celebrity

Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony In Blue Swimsuit — See Pic

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram snap, while spending some quality time with her mom and pals Ciara...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Calls Her 'Beautiful' Amid Weight Loss

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, posted a loving comment on a photo of the Pitch Perfect actress on Friday, October 2.Wilson, 40, shared...
Read more
Celebrity

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28-year marriage with urge to vote: 'That’s an anniversary message of the best kind'

Newslanes - 0
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images) MoreBarack and Michelle Obama don’t want...
Read more
Celebrity

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Late Kobe Bryant & His Family With Black Mamba Lakers Jersey

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia LeBron James admitted to hoping to make the late Kobe Bryant’s family ‘proud’ by wearing Black Mamba L.A. Lakers jerseys during the team’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Lili Reinhart Is Just Being Honest

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Sanam YarLili Reinhart has been outspoken for almost as long as she’s been famous. The star of the popular teen soap “Riverdale” has openly...
Read more

Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On ‘Buffy’ In Quarantine — Watch

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!Sarah Michelle...
Read more

The herbal supplement shown to boost sexual performance and encourage weight loss

Health Newslanes - 0
Only seven percent of veterans taking a placebo reported any improvements. However, it is worth noting that organisations like the American Urology Association do not...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: