Home Gaming "SBMM" trends as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta players...
Gaming

“SBMM” trends as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta players resort to killing themselves yet again

0

“SBMM” – aka skill-based matchmaking was a trending phrase on Twitter this week as the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta went live and players resorted to killing themselves over and over again in a bid to improve their experience with the game.

SBMM relates to the way matchmaking works in video games, and it has become a hot topic within the Call of Duty community in recent years. The idea is by deliberately gaining a negative kill / death ratio in matches, Black Ops Cold War’s SBMM will essentially demote you down its skill ranking, and then matchmake you with players more your level (or you’ll do better against).

The issue flared up with the release of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha, which saw players complain its SBMM was too harsh and lobbies were “like COD League Finals”.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

But the issue was exacerbated with the release of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta on PlayStation 4 this week.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

What’s interesting is it looks like Treyarch has tweaked the game to prevent players from killing themselves as soon as they respawn. As noted by Dexerto, Treyarch has made players invulnerable to all damage for a few seconds when they spawn in. Treyarch has yet to comment on this change (it wasn’t in the beta notes the developer published), but it is being taken as a bid to protect the game’s SBMM.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty community noticed a significant change from the Black Ops alpha to the beta: lobbies now disband after each match, forcing you to matchmake all over again. Some players have reacted negatively to this change, which is seen as triggering the SBMM more often than it would if lobbies stuck together across multiple matches.

Treyarch has yet to address the issue of SBMM, apart from a few tweets from a developer. In September, Treyarch developer Martin Donlon waded in to debunk the myth that previous Call of Duty titles did not have SBMM. “SBMM is one of many many tuneable parameters in a matchmaking system,” Donlon added. “It’s funny watching people talk about it like it’s a big switch that can only be turned on or off.”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

The upshot of all this is players are calling for a ranked playlist for people “to sweat in”, as it’s known – and it sounds like this is on its way to Black Ops Cold War (Modern Warfare does not have ranked play). During a recent interview, Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar was asked about it. “Do you know a Black Ops game without a hardcore competitive agenda? Can you think of one? I cannot,” he replied.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Don’t expect ranked for the beta, though. For now, the “reverse-boosting” is set to continue.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBearded Jonah Hill Is Almost Unrecognizable After Weight Loss in New Pic
Next articlePlayStation update to transform PS5 shopping experience: But there's a catch for PS4 fans

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

FIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams

0
FIFA 21 fans have been given some tips on how to protect themselves from online scams. The latest entry in the hugely popular football game...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X can finally run Assassin's Creed Unity at 60fps

0
Some might say it was a game that was simply too ambitious for its intended platform. In 2014, Ubisoft's spectacular Assassin's Creed Unity pushed...
Read more
Gaming

Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

0
Overwatch Halloween skins news for 2020 (Image: BLIZZARD)Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers developers Blizzard this week for the launch of...
Read more
Gaming

Microsoft has a plan to circumvent Apple and get Xbox on iOS

0
"We'll end up on iPhones and iPads with Game Pass."Microsoft is developing a browser-based workaround to get its game-streaming xCloud service onto iPhones and iPads. That's...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201009-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

PlayStation Store on web and mobile to stop selling PS3, PSP and Vita games this month

0
On the download.Big changes are coming to the PlayStation Store on web and mobile this month. Sony has sent emails - seen and verified by Eurogamer...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

FIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams

Gaming 0
FIFA 21 fans have been given some tips on how to protect themselves from online scams. The latest entry in the hugely popular football game...
Read more

World War 2 'treasure map' tipped to rewrite history after experts left puzzled

World 0
After Japanese bombers attacked Darwin, the Wessel Islands – off Australia’s north coast – became a strategic position to help protect the mainland. Maurie...
Read more

Brexit: Boris Johnson calls Emmanuel Macron as deadline looms

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fishing remains one of the key sticking points of negotiationsBoris Johnson has told the French president the UK wants...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: