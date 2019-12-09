Scarlet fever strikes UK: Hundreds of children report rash – what are the symptoms?

Scarlet fever is a highly contagious infection which causes a number of symptoms. The illness most commonly affects children, but in rare cases can also affect adults.

Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness caused by Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria.

The illness commonly affects children, and often results in a fever and a large red rash on the body.

According to the Daily Mirror, hundreds of cases of scarlet fever have been reported across England and Wales in recent weeks, with almost double the amount of new infections in one week than the numbers recorded six weeks ago.

Health officials recorded 450 cases in England and 30 in Wales for the week ending December 1.

