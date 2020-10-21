Home Celebrity Scott Baio Trolls John Stamos For Wanting To Replace Him In ‘Happy...
Scott Baio Trolls John Stamos For Wanting To Replace Him In ‘Happy Days’ Reunion: Where’s Aunt Becky?

Samantha Wilson

Scott Baio lashed out after John Stamos said that he wants to play his character, Chachi, in the ‘Happy Days’ reunion. He even took a shot at Lori Loughlin during his Twitter rant.

Scott Baio shot back at John Stamos after the actor, 57, tweeted that he wanted to play his character, Chachi, during the October 25 Happy Days reunion. John presumed that Scott wouldn’t be down for the reunion considering that it’s raising money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party — and Scott, 60, is one of Hollywood’s most vocal Donald Trump supporters. Despite that probably being true, Scott repeatedly lashed out at John and anyone who voiced support for him stepping into the role.

Scott started out by taking a cheap shot at John’s Full House co-star Lori Loughlin. “This is what Hollywood has come to. #shameful #LiberalsAreDesperate… Shouldn’t he be taking care of Aunt Becky?” the former sitcom star tweeted, a reference to Lori starting a two-month prison sentence in November. Later, after seeing support for John joining the Happy Days reunion grow on Twitter, Scott tweeted, “It’s ironic that ‘Chachi’ is what’s trending. Not Ron Howard, not Stamos, not even Happy Days…”

The actor, who also starred in the short-lived spinoff of the 1970s sitcom, Joanie Loves Chachi, seemed to grow increasingly agitated as the day went on. He quote tweeted Ron Howard’s reunion announcement, adding, “What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful”. The “socialist” he’s referring to is presumably Joe Biden. Who is, in fact, not a socialist.

Happy Days, which ran from 1973 to 1984, was set in 1950s Milwaukee. Scott played Chachi, the boyfriend of Joanie Cunningham (the late Erin Moran), sister to Ron’s Richie Cunningham. Along with Ron, original cast members Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Don Most (Ralph Malph), Anson Williams (Potsie Weber), Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), and writer Lowell Ganz are confirmed for the event.

Considering that Scott has supported Trump since he announced his presidential campaign in 2015, it’s no shock that he’s not named in the lineup for the political fundraiser. He notably defended the then-candidate during the Access Hollywood leak with some offensive comments of his own on Fox News. “I like Trump because Trump is not a politician, he talks like a guy,” he said. “And ladies out there, this is what guys talk about when you’re not around. So if you’re offended by it, grow up, ok?

