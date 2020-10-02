Home Celebrity Scott Disick Heads To Dinner With Gorgeous Brunette After Sofia Richie Split...
Scott Disick Heads To Dinner With Gorgeous Brunette After Sofia Richie Split — See Pics

Ryan Shea

Scott Disick appeared to be having a blast with a mystery woman after he and Sofia Richie called it quits again.

Is Scott Disick officially moving on in the love department with someone new? The 37-year-old was seen leaving Hollywood hotspot Nobu on Thursday, October 1 with a stunning brunette who bares a striking resemblance to ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s younger sister Kendall Jenner. The Flip It Like Disick star dressed in the most colorful of manners in a bright orange button down that he paired with black pants and a pair of fresh kicks. Meanwhile his dinner date left little to the imagination in a sexy ensemble with her midriff on display.

Scott Disick
Scott Disick and mystery woman out and about in Hollywood. Credit: Backgrid

Scott and Sofia appeared to have a breakup to makeup to breakup situation happen during quarantine. They initially ended things with one another in late May just weeks after he exited a rehab facility to deal with emotional trauma. Things looked to smooth over between them later in the summer when they were spotted together in friendly social settings. A month later they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and things were over for good between one of the biggest couples in Hollywood.

“They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They had been spending some time together to see if they could work things out. Scott was open to the idea of a reconciliation but he wanted to focus most of his attention and time on his kids.”

“[Scott] thinks Sofia is an amazing person, but at the end of the day their age difference is something that is a real challenge,” the source noted, referencing their 15 year age gap. “Scott has already experienced a lot of steps of adulthood that Sofia is still looking forward to.”

Scott Disick Sofia Richie
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie. Credit: Joker / SplashNews

Scott has given millions of his fans a reason to go “aww” recently as he’s been seen out with his adorable children Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. They enjoyed a fun day at the beach where lil Reign rocked his cute new buzzed hairdo.

