Scott Disick Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Blonde After Sofia Richie Split & Bella Banos Reunion

Emily Selleck

Scott Disick is single and living his best life. The infamous playboy has been spotted with a mystery woman, just two weeks after stepping out with model Bella Banos.

Scott Disick, 37, has been spotted on another date after calling it quits with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22. The Flip It Like Disick star was seen leaving a swanky West Hollywood hotel alongside a gorgeous blonde woman, both of whom went sans face mask for the occasion — you can see the pics here. The father-of-three, who shares his children with Kourtney Kardashian, 41, exited the Kimpton La Peer hotel in a colorful button-down shirt and beige cargo pants.

The woman who walked alongside him wore a figure-hugging teal mini dress, knee high black boots, and an oversized black coat. She also accessorized with a black handbag and a gold necklace. It comes less than two weeks after Scott was spotted on a double date at celeb hotspot Catch. He was seen exiting the restaurant on Oct. 6 with a male pal and two mystery blonde women.

Just days earlier, he reconnected with model Bella Banos, 24, for a date night at Nobu Malibu. The pair reportedly have a history, as she claims to be the mystery woman who showed up on the Kardashian’s family Costa Rica vacation in 2017. At the time, Kourtney and Scott had already split — however their three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, were on the trip and he was deemed disrespectful for inviting another woman on the vacay. In an interview at the time, Bella claimed, “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You’.”

While Kourt is reportedly fine with Scott dating up a storm, the family’s main concern surrounds health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Kourt trusts that when it comes to his family that he has the best interests at hand and wanting to protect them is the first thing on his mind. When he goes out with friends, these are trusted people to Scott and Kourt is not going to give him much grief for not wearing a mask because she knows he is being safe,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife exclusively, after photos emerged of Scott out with mystery women with no face mask in sight.

