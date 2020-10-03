Home Celebrity Scott Disick’s Recent Dinner Date Bella Banos Looks Just Like His Ex...
Celebrity

Scott Disick’s Recent Dinner Date Bella Banos Looks Just Like His Ex Kourtney Kardashian: See Lookalike Pics

0

Cassie Gill

With her straight dark hair, Scott Disick’s model date Bella Banos is a dead ringer for his ex Kourtney Kardashian! See photos of the two gorgeous ladies side-by-side.

We had to do a double take when Scott Disick, 37, was out with model Bella Banos, 24! The raven-haired beauty looked so much like Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The two women both prefer to wear their gorgeous dark hair sleek and straight, and also have a similar, petite build. Kourtney often details her fitness journey on lifestyle site Poosh and on her Instagram story, and it appears 24-year-old Bella is also a fan of the gym from her own social media (and those toned abs, just like Kourt’s).

Kourtney Kardashian & Bella Banos
Kourtney Kardashian & Bella Banos are seen side-by-side. Bella was spotted out with Kourtney’s ex Scott on Oct. 1. (SplashNews/BACKGRID)

Fresh off his latest split from Sofia Richie, 22, Scott appears to be moving on! The Flip It Like Disick star stepped out with Bella to celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu for dinner on Thursday, Oct. 1. Bella stunned for the glitzy, beach side evening out as she sported a super sexy ’90s inspired outfit that looked straight out of Kourtney’s closet! Bella rocked a black crop top by Chrome Hearts (also a go-to brand for Kendall and Kylie Jenner), black mini skirt and a strappy sandal. Definitely looked like a date night outfit to us — and a variation of one rocked by Kourtney in the past.

Bella allegedly has a past with Scott, as she claims to be the mystery woman who showed up on the Kardashians glam Costa Rica vacation in 2017. At the time, Kourtney and Scott had already split — however their three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, were on the trip. ” Obviously, we’re both trying to move on. That’s what we’ve all been saying. So I’m trying to do everything I can f—— do to not think about her,” Scott said at the time. Bella said in an interview around the same time, “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You’.”

Gorgeous Bella has been in the modeling space for some time, and is currently signed with agency Innovative Artists, working between Los Angeles and New York City. Outside of her modeling career, she’s also building a following as an influencer with a YouTube page which went up during quarantine, where she does Q&A videos about various topics, including fitness. She also boasts a healthy Instagram fanbase with 80,000 followers.

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleiPad Air 2020 release news is what Apple tablet fans have been waiting for
Next articleThe Real Nightmare Scenario: A Sick Mike Pence

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Claudia Winkleman talks leaving Strictly amid major change to show 'Waiting for the call'

Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, 48, said she continuously waits for a call from producers to say they’ve made a mistake with giving...
Read more
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fans After Getting ‘Shade’ Over New Look

Newslanes - 0
Johnni Macke Keeping it real! Khloé Kardashian clapped back at a fan who tried to shade her for her ever-changing look.The Keeping Up With the...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Brown Holds Hands With Diddy’s Reported Ex Gina Huynh On Set Of New Music Video — See Pics

Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Chris Brown was caught holding hands with model Gina Huynh while filming a music video! The PDA photos surfaced after Chris and Ammika...
Read more
Celebrity

Here's what happened when the O.J. Simpson verdict was announced 25 years ago

Newslanes - 0
O.J. Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (Photo: MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP via Getty...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Garraway husband update: GMB star's stark warning to the public

Newslanes - 0
While talking on GMB in August, she said: "He's very much still with us. There seem to be different challenges every week. "I know everyone...
Read more
Celebrity

Happy Together! Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years With Wife Lauren

Newslanes - 0
Dory Jackson Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen David Fisher/ShutterstockForever in love! Congrats are in order for Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen as the twosome...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Love Letter: Is It Time to Break Up?

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Charanna AlexanderAs that old song goes, “breaking up is hard to do,” especially during a global pandemic. While ending things with a partner might...
Read more

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Confirmed team news and Premier League score updates

Sports Newslanes - 0
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League LIVE -Score updates to appear here from 12.30pm TEAM NEWS Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho,...
Read more

The Real Nightmare Scenario: A Sick Mike Pence

US Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff Given the current makeup of the executive branch, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: