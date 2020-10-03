Scott Disick’s Recent Dinner Date Bella Banos Looks Just Like His Ex Kourtney Kardashian: See Lookalike Pics

Cassie Gill

With her straight dark hair, Scott Disick’s model date Bella Banos is a dead ringer for his ex Kourtney Kardashian! See photos of the two gorgeous ladies side-by-side.

We had to do a double take when Scott Disick, 37, was out with model Bella Banos, 24! The raven-haired beauty looked so much like Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The two women both prefer to wear their gorgeous dark hair sleek and straight, and also have a similar, petite build. Kourtney often details her fitness journey on lifestyle site Poosh and on her Instagram story, and it appears 24-year-old Bella is also a fan of the gym from her own social media (and those toned abs, just like Kourt’s).

Fresh off his latest split from Sofia Richie, 22, Scott appears to be moving on! The Flip It Like Disick star stepped out with Bella to celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu for dinner on Thursday, Oct. 1. Bella stunned for the glitzy, beach side evening out as she sported a super sexy ’90s inspired outfit that looked straight out of Kourtney’s closet! Bella rocked a black crop top by Chrome Hearts (also a go-to brand for Kendall and Kylie Jenner), black mini skirt and a strappy sandal. Definitely looked like a date night outfit to us — and a variation of one rocked by Kourtney in the past.

Bella allegedly has a past with Scott, as she claims to be the mystery woman who showed up on the Kardashians glam Costa Rica vacation in 2017. At the time, Kourtney and Scott had already split — however their three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, were on the trip. ” Obviously, we’re both trying to move on. That’s what we’ve all been saying. So I’m trying to do everything I can f—— do to not think about her,” Scott said at the time. Bella said in an interview around the same time, “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You’.”

Gorgeous Bella has been in the modeling space for some time, and is currently signed with agency Innovative Artists, working between Los Angeles and New York City. Outside of her modeling career, she’s also building a following as an influencer with a YouTube page which went up during quarantine, where she does Q&A videos about various topics, including fitness. She also boasts a healthy Instagram fanbase with 80,000 followers.

