Sea of Thieves devs release a touching pirate-y tribute to Eddie Van Halen

The development team at Rare have banded together to create a homage to legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died earlier this week at the age of 65.

In a touching tribute to the rockstar, the Sea of Thieves team recorded and released a pirate-y version of “Jump” and set it to a beautiful movie that shows the sun rising and setting. It features all the instruments you can play in-game (thanks, GamesRadar+).

“A tribute in our current Sea of Thieves style to a man whose talent and fun-loving spirit has had a huge influence on many members of the Rare family past and present, and will undoubtedly continue to do so. #RIPEddie,” said a message accompanying the video.

You can hear it in full below:

A tribute in our current Sea of Thieves style to a man whose talent and fun-loving spirit has had a huge influence on many members of the Rare family past and present, and will undoubtedly continue to do so. #RIPEddie pic.twitter.com/vHWEVE3OiZ — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) October 8, 2020

Pirates looking to give themselves an aesthetic boost upon the ocean, while also doing something for a good cause at the same time, can now purchase Sea of Thieves’ striking new Sails of Union, with proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer.

As Matt explained at the time, by day, the Sails of Union are pleasant enough but by night, they’re something a little bit special, resembling a beautiful starfield shimmering against a darkened sky. If you fancy supporting this noble cause, they’re available now on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £5/$ 5 USD.