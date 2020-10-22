Seagrove beach crowned best in England – but visiting the spectacular coast is not simple

By

Furthermore, it’s tranquil blue waters are popular for swimming and water sports in the warmer months.

The beach is accessible by bus and car, with a car park just a stone’s throw from the shoreline.

There are also plenty of other beautiful beaches to explore nearby, including Springvale Beach and Bembridge Beach.

Seagrove beach is also within walking distance of a number of cafes and eateries.

Though Seagrove was crowned the best in England, it came in at number 5 in the UK-wide ranking.

Out of the entire UK, it was a Welsh hotspot which took the winning title.

Whitesands in Wales, nestled on the famous Pembrokeshire coast, is a vast expanse of fine white sand looking out to stunning vistas of Ramsey Island and several smaller islets.

The beach is popular with surfers, windsurfers and divers, and attracts an influx of tourists yearly.