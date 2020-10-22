Home Travel Seagrove beach crowned best in England - but visiting the spectacular coast...
Furthermore, it’s tranquil blue waters are popular for swimming and water sports in the warmer months.

The beach is accessible by bus and car, with a car park just a stone’s throw from the shoreline.

There are also plenty of other beautiful beaches to explore nearby, including Springvale Beach and Bembridge Beach.

Seagrove beach is also within walking distance of a number of cafes and eateries.

Though Seagrove was crowned the best in England, it came in at number 5 in the UK-wide ranking.

Out of the entire UK, it was a Welsh hotspot which took the winning title.

Whitesands in Wales, nestled on the famous Pembrokeshire coast, is a vast expanse of fine white sand looking out to stunning vistas of Ramsey Island and several smaller islets.

The beach is popular with surfers, windsurfers and divers, and attracts an influx of tourists yearly.

The top 10 best beaches in the UK according to HolidayCottages.co.uk is below:

1. Whitesands, Wales

2. Barmouth, Wales

3. Montrose, Scotland

4. Newgale, Wales

5. Seagrove, England

6. Harlech, Wales

7. Rhosneigr, Wales

8. Formby, England

9. Castle Beach, Tenby, Wales

10. Seacliff, Scotland

Previous articleScourgeBringer review – another Roguelite that's well worth your love
Next articleBrexit: UK 'ready to welcome EU' to continue trade talks

Seagrove beach crowned best in England – but visiting the spectacular coast is not simple

