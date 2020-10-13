Sebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher 'better' than Lewis Hamilton despite F1 record

“I think if you saw him go karting, obviously I didn’t see him at a young age but I did at an older age, and I was happy to join him in the Race of Champions a couple of times. So you see a little bit more of the skills and the car control.

“And both the karting experience and the Race of Champions experience, I think [showed] he had a natural ability that, as I said, I haven’t seen with anyone else so far.

“On top of that, he had an incredible work ethic, but I think it’s the combination of the two that for me stands out. I haven’t seen a match yet.

Vettel does admit it is difficult to compare Hamilton with Schumacher though because he has raced against the current F1 world champion.

