Secret tactic Meghan Markle uses that 'implies confidence, strength and elegance'

Meghan Markle has become one of the biggest style icons in the world, often causing her outfits to sell out shortly after appearing in them. She recently wore bold leather trousers.
Leather trousers are associated with bikers and Ross from Friends.
They are rarely associated with members of the Royal Family.
However, this is no longer the case as Meghan has stunned, appearing on television wearing stylish leather bottoms.
She wore a Victoria Beckham beige colour shirt with dagger collars.
She accessories with her Cartier Love Bracelet and a Cartier watch.
The look was very fashion forward for a Duchess of the United Kingdom.
Was Meghan sending a message with her look?
Lalla Bronshtein, celebrity stylist & eco-friendly fashion designer at LallaxRR explained all to Express.co.uk.
She said Meghan’s style is evolving, and the leather implies her confident state of mind.
Lalla said: “Since leaving the Royal Family Meghan’s style has changed to becoming more relaxed and carefree, the outfit we see Megan wearing for her recent TV appearances last week, shows she’s starting to mix her relaxed and carefree style of wearing the loose shirt teamed with statement leather trousers, creating a more casual chic style.
“Never underestimate the power of leather. It implies confidence, strength and elegance, everything that Megan is and at the same time leather trousers are a fashion item that never goes out of style.”
While Meghan was required to wear a more buttoned up style as a Duchess, she was used to a more casual look as an actress.
Meghan has returned to this looser, more relaxed look with her move to California with Prince Harry.
Lalla said: “Meghan Markle’s evolving style you can see she has loosened up her look to suit the times, wearing everything from khaki shorts to leather trousers for recent TV appearances.”
Meghan is embracing her penchant for fashion forward looks with the outfit.
Lalla went on: “Seen on the catwalks of Versace, Jill Sander, and Markle’s favourite – Givenchy – leather and leather-look trousers are everywhere this season, and lend an edge to every ensemble they feature in.
“You can trust Meghan to already be nailing autumn/winter style when summer officially ended a few days ago, giving her nod to the AW20 collections at the same time.”
On her changing look, the expert said: “We’ve seen a style transformation for Megan from her red carpet glamour in her former life as a Hollywood actress, to her chic royal-appropriate wardrobe and finally her post-working royal uniform.”
Another royal fashion icon, Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous £1,250 denim dress with George, Charlotte and Louis to meet David Attenborough.
Kate wore a gorgeous denim dress by Gabriela Hearst, a new item we haven’t seen the Duchess in before.
The “Marley” dress is from the pre-fall collection and is made of 100 percent cotton.
The midi-dress costs £1,250. It’s the perfect combination of Kate’s current penchant for ladylike midi dresses with the casual feel denim brings to an ensemble.
