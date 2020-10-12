Home Celebrity See Drake and Sophie Brussaux's Son Adonis' Cutest Baby Pics
Celebrity

See Drake and Sophie Brussaux's Son Adonis' Cutest Baby Pics

0

Riley Cardoza

See Drake and Sophie Brussaux's Son Adonis' Cutest Baby Pics 1

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later.

The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

Pusha T first revealed in May 2018 that Drake was a dad, sharing the news in “The Story of Adidon,” rapping, “You are hiding a child / Let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper confirmed the news  the following month. “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the Degrassi alum rapped in “March 14,” released in June 2018. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

The Canadian star went on to rap directly to his baby boy, saying, “Fairytales are saved for the bedtime stories I tell you now / I don’t want you to worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more or who’s not there / Who did what to who ‘fore you got here.”

In December 2019, the Grammy winner opened up about why he waited to address the news about Brussaux’s birth. “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” he said during a “Rap Radar” podcast episode. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

Drake now has “no desire” to mend his and Pusha T’s relationship. “He told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about,” the American Music Award winner explained at the time. “I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Drake’s son, Adonis, from family portraits to toy time.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNeed to Find a Pandemic Necessity? There’s Now a Store for That
Next articleElvis Presley's jealous RAGE when he discovered Priscilla's lover 'I'm going to kill him'

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari kisses comedian Jeff Dye amid divorce from Jay Cutler

0
Kristin Cavallari is bouncing back into the dating world. The Very Cavallari star, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April. was spotted kissing a...
Read more
Celebrity

James Martin: Saturday Morning host awkwardly mistaken for BBC security guard by Mel B

0
It comes as James admitted to not using social media anymore, as he recalled a time he trended on Twitter after making remarks about...
Read more
Celebrity

LeBron James Admits The Lakers ‘Locked In’ To Win NBA Finals After Kobe’s Death: ‘We Got As Close As Can Be’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Just moments after winning his 4th NBA championship, LeBron James explained how the Lakers became as close as ever to win the 2019-20...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Rocks A Teeny Pink Bikini & Admits She’s ‘Still Drunk’ From 28th Birthday Celebrations

0
Samantha Wilson Cardi B kept the party going on her 28th birthday by slipping into an ultra-small bikini and grabbing some drinks!Twenty-four hours after partying...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi’s Denim Shorts on Repeat

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s rare to see a celebrity repeat...
Read more
Celebrity

Simone Biles Declares She’s BF Jonathan Owens ‘Biggest Fan’ As She Cheers Him On At Houston Texans Game

0
Erin Silvia Simone Biles shared the cutest photo of herself wearing a jersey with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ name on it and flashing a peace...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow but everyone can get these discounts now

Tech 0
“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for...
Read more

Astronomers Detect Eerie Glow Still Radiating From Neutron Star Collision Years Later

Science 0
Michelle Starr It's now been over three years since history was made with the first-ever detection of colliding neutron stars. From 130 million light-years away,...
Read more

The Beatles: Sean Ono Lennon tells of 'TRAUMA' behind John Lennon's final album

Entertainment 0
The Beatles came to an end in 1970. After just over ten years of working together, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: