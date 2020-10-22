Home Celebrity See Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Music Video Debut
See Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Music Video Debut

Nicholas Hautman

A fairy-tale ending! Miranda Lambert released the music video for her new single, “Settling Down,” on Wednesday, October 21 — and it stars none other than her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The video begins with the country singer, 36, riding a black horse while wearing a princess-like blue gown and cowgirl boots. Clad in a black tuxedo, the former New York City police officer, 30, watches her from a distance while sipping whiskey.

Lambert then drinks wine by the lake and writes in her notebook as she watches her husband fish on the dock. The couple can’t stop smiling as they exchange glances throughout the video.

Brendan McLoughlin appears in the music video for ‘Settling Down.’

At one point, the Texas native cozies up to her love on a hammock before the two walk hand in hand on their farm. The pair proceed to dance together in a field before the scene switches to a shirtless McLoughlin cuddling up to his wife in the kitchen as he cooks for her.

The video ends with Lambert arriving at her destination … an enchanting stable where McLoughlin is waiting for her.

“I’m a wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds,” Lambert sings during the chorus of the track from her 2019 album, Wildcard. “One heart goin’ both directions / One love and a couple of questions / Am I settlin’ up or settlin’ down?”

The Grammy winner and McLoughlin announced via Instagram on Monday, October 19, that they had filmed a music video together. She later shared a photo of him showing off his muscular body on set, calling it “shirtless husband promo volume 5.”

Lambert and the Staten Island, New York, native met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where she performed with her country trio, Pistol Annies, while he was stationed in Times Square. Three days later, he welcomed a son, Landon, with his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Nashville Star alum and McLoughlin secretly married in January 2019. When she announced the news weeks later on Valentine’s Day, she called him “the love of my life.”

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2019 that McLoughlin moved to Nashville to live with his new wife, who was previously married to Blake Shelton. He took a leave of absence from the New York City Police Department before retiring in February. He now works as a member of Lambert’s security team and has been spotted keeping an eye on the crowds at her concerts.

“Brendan has been living with Miranda for several months now, so his retiring is more of a formality,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “They both love that he doesn’t have to go back to New York for his career.”

In recent months, the couple have stayed busy by traveling the U.S. in their $ 112,000 Airstream trailer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

