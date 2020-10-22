Home Celebrity See Pregnant Ashlee Simpson's Bare Baby Bump in Stunning Maternity Shoot
Celebrity

See Pregnant Ashlee Simpson's Bare Baby Bump in Stunning Maternity Shoot

0

By

Riley Cardoza

So stunning! Pregnant Ashlee Simpson bared her baby bump in a black-and-white maternity shoot ahead of her third child’s arrival.

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 36, posted two photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 22, of herself wearing an open black robe with her budding belly on display. The Texas native’s husband, Evan Ross, joined her in the second shot to cradle her bare stomach.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Amanda Demme

The actor, 32, shared the same photo on his own account, writing, “We are ready for you baby boy!”

The couple announced in April that they are expecting their second child together after their daughter Jagger’s 2015 arrival. (Simpson previously gave birth to her son, Bronx, 11, with her then-husband, Pete Wentz.)

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the actress captioned an Instagram selfie at the time featuring a positive pregnancy test. “Baby No. 3.”

As for Ross, the Hunger Games star wrote that their family was “growing.” He gushed, “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a blue cake. The Ashlee Simpson Show alum went on to celebrate her baby shower in September with her two kids, as well as her mom, Tina Simpson, her sister, Jessica Simpson, and the Open Book author’s daughters — Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 19 months.

Ashlee Simpson Amanda Demme
- Advertisement -

“I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!” Ashlee wrote alongside party pics. “Not long now!”

In November 2019, she exclusively told Us Weekly about her daughter’s close bonds with Jessica’s kids, explaining, “Maxwell looks out for her. She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

Ashlee added at the time: “They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFantasy Injury Update: Is A.J. Brown playing this week?
Next articleMelania Trump wears sleek black dress & £545 shoes for first outing since covid recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Felicity Huffman wants passport returned as she completes college admissions scandal sentence

0
ByAs Lori Loughlin readies for prison in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is close to completing her sentence — and wants the government...
Read more
Celebrity

Brian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

0
ByQueen legend Brian May, 73, is still recovering at home after suffering from a “small” heart attack he had back in May. The rockstar...
Read more
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Shades Rudy Giuliani After He Tries Explaining Controversial ‘Borat 2’ Scene

0
Bybshilliday Demi Lovato isn’t buying Rudy Guiliani’s claims that his compromising scene in ‘Borat 2’ was a ‘complete fabrication.’ She’s mocking how he ended up...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Lying About Going To Prom

0
ByJade Boren Clare Crawley revealed that she didn’t attend her high school prom on the Oct. 20 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ which one fan tried...
Read more
Celebrity

Get 20% Off Sitewide at Credo — Including Duchess Kate’s Glowing Skin Pick

0
BySuzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time! It’s time! Credo’s annual Friends...
Read more
Celebrity

Amber Rose says ex Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her since 2010 breakup: ‘10 years later, just leave me alone’

0
ByKanye West and Amber Rose, pictured at the 2009 BET Awards, are not friendly exes — and she says that's on him. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Felicity Huffman wants passport returned as she completes college admissions scandal sentence

Celebrity 0
ByAs Lori Loughlin readies for prison in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is close to completing her sentence — and wants the government...
Read more

An Expert Tailor Breaks Down The Differences Between Trump's And Biden's Suits

Fashion 0
ByJoe Biden and Donald Trump are in disagreement about, well, everything, from head to toe.Much has been said about a certain accessory they differ...
Read more

Brian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

Celebrity 0
ByQueen legend Brian May, 73, is still recovering at home after suffering from a “small” heart attack he had back in May. The rockstar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress