Home Celebrity See Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Baby Bump Progress After 'Dinner With the Fam'
Celebrity

See Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Baby Bump Progress After 'Dinner With the Fam'

0

By

Riley Cardoza

Round two! Pregnant Bindi Irwin showed her budding belly for the second time since announcing she and Chandler Powell have a baby girl on the way.

“Dinner with the fam and baby bump,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned a Wednesday, October 21, Instagram photo. “There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl.”

Her husband, 23, commented, “The two most beautiful girls.”

Bindi Irwin Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/Instagram

In the social media upload, Steve Irwin’s daughter cradled her stomach while wearing an all-black outfit and a floral cardigan. The pregnant star gazed down with a smile.

The Australia announced in August that she and Powell are expecting. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be. The Florida native gushed in September: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Dancing With the Stars alum debuted her baby bump earlier this month. “My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday,” the mom-to-be wrote on October 10. “Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound, she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

- Advertisement -

Bindi and Powell wed in March at the Australia Zoo, eight months after their engagement. In July, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star exclusively told Us Weekly about their honeymoon, which wasn’t what they had “originally planned” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi Irwin Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again,” Bindi explained to Us at the time. “It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. … [We helped] care for [the] animals and zoo team.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrowns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a mutual respect'
Next articleAvengers Endgame theory: Mjölnir is Thor’s POWER dampener, it strengthened Captain America

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

0
BySharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicki Clyne: 5 Things About Actress Who Says She Was NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s Partner

0
ByJason Brow Allison Mack’s wife, Nicki Clyne, swears that NXIVM wasn’t a ‘sex cult’ for Keith Raniere and the former ‘Battlestar Galactica’ actress claims she...
Read more
Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood sends support to BBC co-star after heartbreaking news 'Cried in my car'

0
ByCarol Kirkwood, 58, has sent her love to BBC TV journalist Marta Newman after she opened up about feeling emotional in a candid Twitter...
Read more
Celebrity

Pink’s Daughter and More Children Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic

0
ByRiley Cardoza Better safe than sorry! Celebrity parents have been giving their children masks while hanging outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Milla Jovovich to...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Kloots Says She and Son Elvis Remember Nick Cordero Every Day By Saying 'Goodnight to Dad'

0
ByAmanda Kloots and Son Elvis Remember Nick Cordero Every Day By Saying 'Goodnight to Dad' | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A White Bikini While Lounging In The Sauna & 4 More Of Her Swimsuit Looks

0
ByEmily Selleck Former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer Nicole Scherzinger has stunned in a gorgeous, white swimsuit. She paired the simple two-piece with a bold, red lipstick.Nicole...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

Celebrity 0
BySharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo...
Read more

Trump’s broadsides against science put GOP governors in a bind

Health 0
ByBy Dan Goldberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein “These numbers will not change unless we change,” DeWine said Tuesday. “By more of us wearing masks, by...
Read more

Avengers Endgame theory: Mjölnir is Thor’s POWER dampener, it strengthened Captain America

Entertainment 0
ByThor has had a complicated relationship with his hammer Mjölnir across the MCU movies. And now a popular new fan theory argues that the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress