Home Celebrity Selena Gomez Reveals Attacks On Her ‘Personal Life’ Led Her To Delete...
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Reveals Attacks On Her ‘Personal Life’ Led Her To Delete Social Media From Her Phone

0

Emily Selleck

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez sat down with former Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy for a discussion about chronic loneliness.

Selena Gomez has opened up about why she deleted social media apps from her phone two years ago, amid attacks on her personal life. The songstress, who has been in the public eye since she was a pre-teen, sat down for a virtual discussion with former Surgeon General of the United States, Dr Vivek Murphy. In the video, which was shared to Selena’s Rare Beauty Instagram page on World Mental Health Day, the pair discussed “chronic loneliness and the healing power of human connection”.

“I’m very vocal about technology. I have not personally for two years had any social media on my phone – though I use the platform, I make sure I approve things I want to write – but I don’t look at it. It’s not on my phone,” Selena revealed, adding, “I believe heavily that there is something about social media and it’s technology being blamed for increases in loneliness and disconnection … I get pretty fired up about it.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer described herself as “anti social media” because of the way her personal life was discussed on the apps. “Every day I woke up and was like why am I doing this? If I constantly think I’m doing something wrong or they think I’m this sell out, they feel like I’m not authentic? Which is every part of my being. These words hurt and they add nothing to my life. The truth is, they’re lies. That was how I handled it by saying I’m going to step out. I noticed a change to the things with what I was posting. I was very on-trend with the whole ‘pretty stuff’ posts.”
selena
Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health journey. Image: AP

Since removing social media apps from her phone, Selena has been able to spend more time with her family. “I feel like I’ve become normalized in this situation which isn’t normal. My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy — and that makes me happy and it has been a struggle,” she explained. “I even posted on my Instagram where I was crying explaining to all the people that were following me that I missed them.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritBox is now FREE for some broadband, TV and phone customers, are YOU one of them?
Next articleDjokovic's Best Shot at Nadal in Paris: When Clay Isn't Clay

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid Recreate Kylie's ‘KUWTK’ Scene

0
Mariah Cooper Imitation is flattery! Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid impersonated Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in the most recent episode of  Keeping...
Read more
Celebrity

Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

0
Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is. The America’s Got Talent judge, who established...
Read more
Celebrity

Matt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

0
Matt Baker said "RIP big man" in a heartbreaking Instagram post today. The One Show star was immediately inundated with messages, following his tragic...
Read more
Celebrity

Inside Harry and Meghan's Friendship With Katharine McPhee and David Foster

0
Mariah Cooper Unexpected BFFs! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have developed a close bond with Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster.“Katherine has become a...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield details call from Holly Willoughby urging him 'don't be that man'

0
On Amazon, it is already set to pre-order and is described as being “bravely honest and uplifting”. The blurb for the autobiography written by Phillip, reads:...
Read more
Celebrity

Naga Munchetty 'spurred on' by awkward Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast moment 'Felt strong'

0
Mr Motivator appeared on BBC Breakfast today after receiving an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list. The fitness instructor, 67, whose real name is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Brian May celebrates INCREDIBLE new Queen milestone 'Freddie would be so happy'

Entertainment 0
Queen continues to hit new highs, even though the record and touring industry has been rocked by the current pandemic. Decades after the loss...
Read more

Daily horoscope for October 11: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Lifestyle 0
He said: “You may well feel even more certain of yourself now.“You are free and able to take care of yourself and with the...
Read more

Rays advance to ALCS for first time in 12 years with Game 5 win over Yankees

Sports 0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Brosseau homered off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: