Selena Gomez's Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Ryan Shea

Amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez — who’s now living her best single life — joked that ‘every one’ of her exes think she’s ‘crazy.’ So, we’re looking back at each one of these exes, both confirmed and rumored!

Wait a minute… she dated HIM? Yes, Selena Gomez‘s relationships with some of the men she’s romanced have no doubt been very high-profile over the years. There have also been guys that you may not know she’s apparently dated, which will leave you looking like a shocked face emoji. So, it makes sense that we take a stroll down memory lane about this topic, after the music superstar and former Wizards of Waverly Place star joked that “every one” of her exes think she’s “crazy” during an interview with makeup artist Nikkie de Jager in Sept. 2020. Now that she’s proudly single, Selena can speak lightheartedly about her past romances that once rocked headlines!

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looking fabulous and embracing her single lifestyle at the premiere for Dolittle / The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle in Jan. 2020. (Photo Credit: AP)

One of Selena’s earliest studs was none other than Twilight star Taylor Lautner! They had met in 2009 while filming movies in Vancouver (Selena was shooting Ramona and Beezus and Taylor was shooting Twilight: New Moon). “Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel. [Taylor] would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby—and we ended up meeting,” Selena explained in a 2009 interview with Seventeen. “We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us.” However, Selena confirmed she was single by the time of her Seventeen interview.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner
Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner enjoyed a brief fling in 2009. (Photo Credit: Splashnews)

The “Naturally” songstress also had a brief fling with internationally known DJ Zedd, whom she dated in 2015 after meeting at a recording studio. Selena had also sparked romance speculation with One Direction singer Niall Horan in 2015 (and then again in 2019), and with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom in 2014 and 2016! However, Selena denied the romance speculation for the last two (Niall also denied the years-long rumors in 2020).

Selena Gomez, Zedd
Selena Gomez and Zedd briefly dated in 2015. (Photo Credit: AP)

Selena’s two most-known relationships — meaning the ones she’s actually posed on red carpets with and acknowledged several times on and off social media — were with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. If there is one celebrity couple that defines what on again, off again means it is Selena and Justin. They sparked dating rumors in 2010 after hanging out at IHOP together, and the relationship became official in 2011 with a red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party (followed by many more dates at high-profile events).

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber at the 2011 American Music Awards. (Credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Following their reported split in Nov. 12, many makeup to breakup type of ordeals happened in the following years. They officially split, however, in early 2018 and Justin went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in September of that year, just months after the “Sorry” singer’s split with Selena. Fans have speculated that Selena is still singing about Justin all this time later thanks to her 2019 number one hit “Lose You to Love Me”.

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala. (Photo Credit: AP)

Selena and The Weeknd reportedly dated for 10 months prior to them splitting towards the end of 2017. Selena was also an apparent inspiration for the Canadian crooner, as many outlets reported that his 2018 album My Dear Melancholy referenced their relationship.

But wait… there’s so much more! Click on the gallery above to take a peek at all the men that Selena has been linked to.

