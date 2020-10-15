Home Celebrity Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know
Celebrity

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know

0

Sarah Hearon

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know 1

While Selling Sunset fans got some insight into Amanza Smith’s messy relationship with her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, on the Netflix reality series, there’s a lot more to the story — and Us Weekly is breaking down everything to know about his disappearance.

Smith and Brown exchanged vows in July 2010. The twosome, who share daughter Noah and son Braker, called it quits after two years of marriage in 2012. She now claims she hasn’t heard from Brown since September 2019.

“My ex-husband and I have been divorced since my kids were 1 and 2,” Smith explained on Selling Sunset. “So, for the past seven years, they have spent a week with Daddy and a week with Mommy. And Daddy’s a great dad, he’s very present, but over the past couple of months stuff has really hit the fan and he’s basically just off the grid. And we don’t really know what’s going on. I just don’t have answers for them.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that the former New York Giants star was an “amazing father” before he went MIA. “When we got divorced, I was adamant that we have 50/50 [custody], because I’m not that kind of person that would ever want my kids to never see their father as much as they see me. ‘You have two good parents. I want you to experience both of them,’” Smith said. “What I’m learning is once you go into it with it 50/50, it’s really hard to then switch to full custody.”

Smith also opened up to Us Weekly about her situation in August 2020.

“I’ve only been a single mom for, like, less than a year,” the reality TV personality told Us. “Their dad was very much involved. And so every week, I had one full week to myself and I dove in extra work as much as I wanted to. If I wanted to go on a date, go out with a friend or whatever, that’s when I would do it. So this has been a total change.”

While Brown has yet to publicly comment on Smith’s interviews or reality show, he addressed his ex-wife and his current state in a November 2019 court declaration obtained by Us.

“In 2010, my NFL career ended and my mental and physical pain from playing football for 21 years of my life was already causing me great pain. While I was married to Ms. Smith I had multiple physical and mental breakdowns in tears of pain and anguish in front of Ms. Smith stating that I did not know what was wrong with me because I felt my physical extremities, body and cognitive abilities were seeming to atrophy extensively,” he stated. “I didn’t understand at the time what was happening and I was very scared because of the multiple breakdowns, intense physical pain and mental struggles that numerous retired NFL players experience and I had seen on TV and read multiple articles.”

- Advertisement -

Scroll through for a breakdown of what we know about Smith and Brown:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLemur Missing, Possibly Stolen, From San Francisco Zoo
Next articlePS5 news: Sony reveals PlayStation VR requirements from PS4 console

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So sorry'

0
The news may have disappointed fans, as only six hours earlier, Jenny had said that the quiz would be going ahead. She originally typed: “Good morning!...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan’s furious rant at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: ‘More pathetic hypocrisy!'

0
The Good Morning Britain host, 55, has become renowned for his verbal onslaughts of the Sussexes, since their decision to depart from senior roles...
Read more
Celebrity

Kat Dennings defends Billie Eilish against body shamers: 'It'd be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f*** right off'

0
Dollface star Kat Dennings came to Billie Eilish’s defense Wednesday, after the singer was criticized for her body. This came days after 18-year-old Eilish,...
Read more
Celebrity

BBMAs 2020: Fans left 'uncomfortable' with 'no clapping' as Kelly Clarkson controls remote

0
Fans have called out the Billboard Music Awards 2020 for not adding any "fake clapping" when celebrities pick up their awards and the presenters...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Reveals Why Offset Was Invited to Her Birthday Celebration

0
Nicholas Hautman Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and a baby girl. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Married Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice

0
Jenna Lemoncelli In a shocking new interview, former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan claims Donald Trump tried to kiss her on two different occasions. She...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kevin Cash talks Rays’ 5-run 6th after notching 3-0 advantage over Astros in ALCS

Sports 0
Kevin Cash talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' win 5-2 over the Houston Astros after Game 3 of the ALCS.
Read more

The Prime Day Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

Fashion 0
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.They say imitation is the sincerest...
Read more

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So sorry'

Celebrity 0
The news may have disappointed fans, as only six hours earlier, Jenny had said that the quiz would be going ahead. She originally typed: “Good morning!...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: