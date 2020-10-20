Home World Sex offender arrested for 'masturbating in front of two girls in shop'
A convicted sexual predator has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of two schoolgirls at a supermarket.

William Darrell Joyner, 53, faces two charges of lewdness involving a child by a registered sex offender, according to local reports.

Court documents allege that Joyner exposed himself in front of the girls, who were aged 10 and 12, in a shop on August 23.

He is then accused of proceeding to masturbate in front of them in the middle of the store.

Joyce is a registered sex offender, The Sun reports.

Joyner has a bond set at $ 5,000

He was previously charged with stalking a 12-year-old girl who he had expressed his love for and claimed they were soulmates.

The sexual predator claimed the pair were “meant to be together”.

Joyner was placed on the sex offender list after being convicted of lewdness involving a child in Utah in 1996 and again in 2002.

The sex offender, of Utah, was arrested in October – nearly two months after he was accused of exposing himself in the shop.

Court documents do not give the name or location of the store in which the alleged incident happened, 2KUTV reports.

Due to Joyner’s criminal history, he faces even more serious charges.

According to local outlets, his lewdness has been enhanced to two felony charges.

He faces two third-degree felony charges of lewdness involving a child by a registered sex offender.

He is currently being held by police with a bond set at $ 5,000 – roughly £3,880 – according to Cache County Police.

