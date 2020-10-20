Home Tech Sharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing
Tech

Sharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing

0

By

    CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sharada Lakshmanan has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A seasoned software professional with a passion for coding, writing and leadership, Ms. Lakshmanan excels in her role with Cognizant Technology Solutions. As an analytics consultant, she analyzes end-to-end technologies and functional parameters of the company’s framework to understand customer pain points and priorities, provides solutions overviews for problem areas and works on complex POC’s for deal analysis, data science and machine learning. Previously, she worked with Cognizant as a technology consultant and technical architect. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable expertise in the field with iNautix Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services, through which she developed file utilities that were generalized for multiple purposes, and performed the tuning and coding for Ctree.

Whenever Ms. Lakshmanan is not furthering her expertise in software and technology, she dedicates herself to the arts and writing. Through her blog, lsharada.wordpress.com, she showcases her completed works, including “The Magic of Art,” which delves into art in the context of history, healing during crisis and culture. Ms. Lakshmanan aims to utilize this book as inspiration for others in awakening their creative potential. Over the years, she has written a number of other books, including “Kindness in Daily Life” and “The Mind’s Eye – Arjuna,” which are available on Amazon.com, as well as “Memoirs About Clothes,” “Laughing Eye and Weeping Eye” and the children’s story “Sleeping Queen.”

Before embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Lakshmanan earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Madras in Chennai, India. From there, she received a Master of Computer Application through the Dr. G.R. Damodaran College of Science at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, India, and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Indian Management Research Institute. In 2019, she also became certified in business analytics.

Dedicated to those less fortunate, Ms. Lakshmanan provides an art workshop through an event organized by the newspaper “The Hindu,” and received a sponsored budget through the government of Tamil Nadu so she could provide art classes in the local public library for underprivileged children. In the near future, she intends to experience the continued growth and success of her career. Ultimately, Ms. Lakshmanan aims to utilize her artistic works in an art therapy setting to help relieve the stress of those working in the corporate sector.

About Marquis Who’s Who®
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThere Are Snowcapped Mountains on Pluto, And We May Finally Know Why
Next articleBeyonce & Kids Reunite With Family To Celebrate Solange’s Son’s 16th Birthday — Watch

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Paid Sick Leave Options for NY Workers Who Have COVID-19

0
By"Employees should know their options and rights to sick leave and other protections during the COVID crisis and should make sure their employers are...
Read more
Tech

Nokia And NASA To Install 4G On The Moon

0
ByAFP NewsWith competition among Earth's telecoms providers as fierce as ever, equipment maker Nokia announced its expansion into a new market on Monday, winning...
Read more
Tech

The 5 Best Photo Printing Services (2020): Tips, Recommendations, and More

0
ByScott Gilbertson Printique is also on the pricier end, but the extra money gets you much better prints. I went for the Kodak Endura Luster...
Read more
Tech

Google's made a change that impacts all Android users and some won't like the sound of it

0
ByGoogle has made a massive Play Store change that impacts all Android users (Image: GOOGLE)Google has this week introduced a huge change to their...
Read more
Tech

iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020: Comparison Of Specs, Features

0
ByJulio CachilaKEY POINTS Apple's new iPad Air with the A14 Bionic is now available Consumers might be having a hard time choosing between that and the...
Read more
Tech

The Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

0
ByAnd it's not just the design that's had a radical overhaul as Amazon also says it has improved the sound which means users get...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the...
Read more

Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea

World 0
ByJason West Pretrial detainees in North Korea regularly experience torture, sexual abuse and other harmful treatment under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, according to a...
Read more

Biden would revamp fraying intel community

US 0
ByNatasha Bertrand and Kyle Cheney But what initially seemed like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officials but could potentially be managed by including pictures...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: