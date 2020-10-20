Sharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing

By

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sharada Lakshmanan has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A seasoned software professional with a passion for coding, writing and leadership, Ms. Lakshmanan excels in her role with Cognizant Technology Solutions. As an analytics consultant, she analyzes end-to-end technologies and functional parameters of the company’s framework to understand customer pain points and priorities, provides solutions overviews for problem areas and works on complex POC’s for deal analysis, data science and machine learning. Previously, she worked with Cognizant as a technology consultant and technical architect. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable expertise in the field with iNautix Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services, through which she developed file utilities that were generalized for multiple purposes, and performed the tuning and coding for Ctree.

Whenever Ms. Lakshmanan is not furthering her expertise in software and technology, she dedicates herself to the arts and writing. Through her blog, lsharada.wordpress.com, she showcases her completed works, including “The Magic of Art,” which delves into art in the context of history, healing during crisis and culture. Ms. Lakshmanan aims to utilize this book as inspiration for others in awakening their creative potential. Over the years, she has written a number of other books, including “Kindness in Daily Life” and “The Mind’s Eye – Arjuna,” which are available on Amazon.com, as well as “Memoirs About Clothes,” “Laughing Eye and Weeping Eye” and the children’s story “Sleeping Queen.”

Before embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Lakshmanan earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Madras in Chennai, India. From there, she received a Master of Computer Application through the Dr. G.R. Damodaran College of Science at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, India, and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Indian Management Research Institute. In 2019, she also became certified in business analytics.

Dedicated to those less fortunate, Ms. Lakshmanan provides an art workshop through an event organized by the newspaper “The Hindu,” and received a sponsored budget through the government of Tamil Nadu so she could provide art classes in the local public library for underprivileged children. In the near future, she intends to experience the continued growth and success of her career. Ultimately, Ms. Lakshmanan aims to utilize her artistic works in an art therapy setting to help relieve the stress of those working in the corporate sector.

About Marquis Who’s Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

# # #

Like this: Like Loading...