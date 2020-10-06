ShareCor, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Louisiana Hospital Association, Exclusively Endorses Access Physicians for Multispecialty Telemedicine

Access Physicians brings both an experienced physician network and a strong business development strategy to the implementation of appropriate telemedicine solutions.

DALLAS, TX, October 06, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — ShareCor, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Louisiana Hospital Association, today announced its exclusive endorsement of Access Physicians, one of the nation’s leading providers of inpatient, multispecialty telemedicine.

The endorsement will support LHA-member hospitals and health systems in their work to address physician shortages and critical clinical service line deficits, while also reducing the cost of physician coverage and improving access to care, clinical outcomes, and financial performance.

After a rigorous selection process that evaluated Access Physicians’ commitment to improving access to care, product and service quality, customer satisfaction, technical capacity, and financial stability, ShareCor endorsed the physician-led company as the preferred provider for both telemedicine technology and telespecialty services.

“Having a telemedicine partner that prioritizes care delivery and hospitals’ financial goals is essential,” said Michael Mouisett, ShareCor CEO. “We are pleased to endorse Access Physicians and its strategic approach to telemedicine,” said Mouisett.

Each Louisiana hospital and the community it serves are unique. ShareCor endorsement provides hospitals with a vetted solution to the often intractable problem of building a cost effective, high quality specialty service line. Access Physicians brings both an experienced physician network and a strong business development strategy to the implementation of appropriate telemedicine solutions that help each hospital address its unique needs, challenges, and opportunities.

“As a multispecialty physician group first and foremost, we are proud to partner with ShareCor to create scalable clinical programs for every Louisiana hospital, customized to the health care system and the communities they serve,” said Access Physicians CEO, Chris Gallagher, M.D., FACC. “Through this collaboration, we will leverage telemedicine to systematically improve and broaden care offered in local hospitals, so patients and clinician care teams get the support they need, when they need it, in their own community.”

Access Physicians is the leading multispecialty physician group committed to clinical excellence through telemedicine. Founded by physicians nearly a decade ago, the company is one of the largest providers of acute subspecialty telemedicine, deploying 240 programs in 24 states and providing care for more than 1.7 million high-acuity patients in some of the hardest-to-serve healthcare environments. Core clinical service lines include Pulmonary & Critical Care, Acute Stroke & General Neurology, Hospitalist Medicine, Cardiology, Infectious Disease & Antibiotic Stewardship, and Maternal Fetal Medicine. Learn more at accessphysicians.com.

