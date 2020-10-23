By

Sharks are often thought of as apex predators that silently stalk the seas in oceans in search of prey. Beasts like the great white and tiger shark are particularly frightening and account for most attacks on humans each year. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, any shark upwards of 6.5ft in length poses a threat to human life.

But among the more than 400 known shark species, great whites, bull sharks and tiger sharks are responsible for the highest number of “bump and bite” and “sneak” attacks.

However, not every shark fits the bill as many smaller species occupy lower links in the food chain.

Shark species like the brown shyshark are small, bottom-dwelling catsharks that rarely grow beyond 24 inches and have their own predators to worry about.

And researchers in South Africa have observed a seemingly unlikely predator attacking these sharks for select and “nutritious organs” – sea otters.

