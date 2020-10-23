Home Science Shark attack: South African sharks are being found with their hearts and...
Science

Shark attack: South African sharks are being found with their hearts and livers ripped out

Sharks are often thought of as apex predators that silently stalk the seas in oceans in search of prey. Beasts like the great white and tiger shark are particularly frightening and account for most attacks on humans each year. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, any shark upwards of 6.5ft in length poses a threat to human life.

But among the more than 400 known shark species, great whites, bull sharks and tiger sharks are responsible for the highest number of “bump and bite” and “sneak” attacks.

However, not every shark fits the bill as many smaller species occupy lower links in the food chain.

Shark species like the brown shyshark are small, bottom-dwelling catsharks that rarely grow beyond 24 inches and have their own predators to worry about.

And researchers in South Africa have observed a seemingly unlikely predator attacking these sharks for select and “nutritious organs” – sea otters.

READ MORE: Mysterious creature that scarred shark baffles scientists

Shark attack: Otter eating a shyskark in False Bay

Shark attack: Mutilated shushark carcasses are washing up in South Africa (Image: GETTY/SEAFARI/PAUL BANNISTER)

Shark attack: Great White shark in the sea

Shark attack: Great white sharks carry out the most fatal attacks on humans (Image: GETTY)

The gruesome discovery was made off the coast of South Africa near False Bay.

This body of water between Cape Peninsula and the Hottentots Holland Mountains is known for its rich marine wildlife, sharks and so-called Cape clawless otters.

In the last few months, researchers have noted a number of shyshark carcasses washing up near Simon’s Town in False Bay.

Autopsies revealed the sharks had certain organs removed, showing signs of “nibling” and tiny bite marks.

The news comes after researchers have observed a similar case of mutilated great whites washing up along South Africa’s coast.

The mystery was solved when otters were caught on camera feasting on the small sharks, picking out select organs for consumption.

According to Alison Kock, a marine biologist at South African National Parks, the otters pick out the livers and hears as they are “the most nutritious parts of the body”.

And in the case of male sharks, the otters were also found eating their reproductive organs.

Dr Kock said: “Shysharks are one of the most abundant species in the area.

Shark attack: Example of cat shark in the sea

Shark attack: Catsharks are small, bottom-dwelling species of shark (Image: GETTY)

Shark attack: Otter eating a shyshark on camera

Shark attack: An otter caught on camera eating a shyshark (Image: SEAFARI/PAUL BANNISTER)

“The carcasses were found around an otter den, and the bites were numerous and small in size – and very different to the bites I’ve seen made by killer whales on the sevengill, bronze whaler and white sharks.

“I noted that lots of ‘nibbling’ took place on the carcasses I examined.”

A video published last Sunday shows an otter at Miller’s Point munching on a shyshark.

The clip, filmed by Paul Bannister and shared on Twitter by Seafari, appears to show the shark struggling in a shallow pool of water as the otter bites out chunks from its underbelly.

Seafari tweeted: “Finally some ‘proof’ that celebrity #Killerwhales, Port and Starboard are innocent and not eating False Bay’s #sharks!

“@UrbanEdgeSharks @SharkSpotters (clip by Paul Bannister taken at Miller’s Point yesterday)”

Dr Koch replied to the tweet, saying: “And interestingly the otters are also only targeting certain organs of the cat sharks and discarding most of the body. Hoping to write up a short note on it.”

She also told Newsweek: “Most people think of sharks only as predators, but they are often prey to a variety of other animals.

“Most sharks are not apex predators, but what we call meso (middle) predators.

“It’s only the largest sharks, like whites, tigers and bulls etc. which we consider apex or top-order predators, and even these are prey for killer whales.”

