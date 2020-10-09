Shark attack: Watch the terrifying moment a 'prehistoric' shark lunges for an easy snack

In 2010, a team of researchers at the Osprey Reef off the coast of Australia managed to catch one of these beasts on camera.

The shark was filmed as part of the Deep Australia project, which was an effort to better understand the evolution of human sight.

All life on Earth, after all, began in the planet’s oceans hundreds of millions of years ago.

In the video, filmed by the Queensland Brain Institute and shared by National Geographic, the shark can be seen emerging from the depths, enticed by a severed fish head attached to a camera.

