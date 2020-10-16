Shark discovery: 325 million-year-old fossils uncover six new species of ancient beast

Jack Wood, who is working on the 3D models, said: “Since so few people will be able to view these extraordinary fossils in person, due to the remote and difficult-to-reach locations they are found within the cave, the 3D models will allow the curious public and other scientists to see these rare fossil sharks.”

Rick Toomey, Cave Resource Management Specialist and Research Coordinator at Mammoth Cave National Park, added: “We here at Mammoth Cave are very excited to find that we have such an important set of fossils at the park.

“Although we have known that we have a few shark teeth in the limestone exposed in the cave, we never imagined that we would have the abundance and diversity of sharks that JP Hodnett has identified.”

The NPS has a close relationship with palaeontologists, having identified so-called paleontological resources from at least 277 national parks in the US.

