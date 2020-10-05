Home Science Shark shock: Researchers discover 3,500lbs great white shark: 'Queen of the ocean'
Shark shock: Researchers discover 3,500lbs great white shark: 'Queen of the ocean'

The apex predator measures 17ft (5m) in length and weighs more than 3,500lbs (1,500kg). Due to these monstrous proportions, the team estimate it has been swimming in the seas for at least 50 years.

And the shark’s sheer scale reportedly left researchers feeling “insignificant”.

You feel insignificant standing next to such an ancient animal

OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer

The fearsome fish was first discovered by a team from non-profit OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic, near Nova Scotia late last week.

OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer, who attended the expedition, confirmed the great white is the largest creature his team has ever tagged.

The practice of tagging helps with the study of the habits and practices of marine life.

Shark shock: R researchers a great white whopper they suspect is more than 50 years-old (Image: OCEARCH)

The apex predator measures 17ft (5m) in length and weigh more than 3,500lbs (1,500kg) (Image: OCEARCH)

The shark weighed 3,541 pounds and measured 17ft 2ins in diameter.

Mr Fischer said: “She is a very old creature, a proper Queen of the Ocean and a matriarch.

“She has all the scars, healed wounds and discolouration’s that tell a deep, rich story of her life going back years.

“You feel different when you’re standing beside a shark of that size compared to the ones in the 2,000-pound range.

The he team estimate the great white has been swimming in the seas for at least 50 years (Image: OCEARCH)

“It’s an emotional, humbling experience that can make you feel small.

“You feel insignificant standing next to such an ancient animal.”

Despite this marine monster’s awe-inspiring size, this great white is nowhere near the scale of other shark species.

A basking shark can grow to 50ft (15m) in length, while the whale shark has been measured at 55ft (17m).

The research team reportedly named their latest catch “Nukumi”.

This is believed to be in honour of a “legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people”.

Mr Fischer added: “She was full of multiple seals and was round and robust.

“She had a lot of scratches on her face from seals that were fighting with their claws when she was eating them.”

The shark’s sheer scale reportedly left researchers feeling “insignificant” (Image: Express)

Nukumi’s data is being used for numerous research projects.

These studying bacteria samples taken from her teeth and faecal samples to better understand her diet.

Blood, muscle and skin samples were also obtained for further observation.

The great white was fitted with three tags, to record how deep she swims and another to monitor her movements for the next five years.

A statement on OCEARCH’s site reads: “Sharks are the balance keepers of the ocean and without them, the ocean ecosystem would fall apart.

“But data deficits have plagued efforts to enact responsible ocean management policies needed to protect them.

“OCEARCH’s unique approach to the problem focuses on collaboration and combines a team of premiere fishermen with top ocean scientists.

“The fishermen provide researchers unprecedented access to large sharks in order to gather data faster than ever before in order to erase the deficit.”

